COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, February 2.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Transfer and Disposal Form for sheriff’s office; Recorder Fee Report (January 2021); Clerk Fee Report (January 2021.)
County Commission to the Ministry Center for a donation; Sheriff to 911 Custom for equipment.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Great Northwest 2021 Legislative Priorities; Nodaway Township and Jefferson Township Financial Statement
• Steve and Kim Wells, owners of Barnard Processing, came in to speak with the commission regarding guidance on next steps due to issues they are having with their sewer system.
• Updates were given on the progress of the jail cleanup. Josh Fisher was given the go ahead to start on the ceiling tile replacements now that the air neutralization has been completed. Quotes for the painting of the jail were reviewed and calls made for clarification. After discussion, DS Painting was approved to begin work on the jail painting as his bid allowed for the least amount of time, which would get the jail open sooner and get inmates back in the county jail. Also looked over a quote from Continental Fire Sprinkler Company. Major Scott Wedlock came in to discuss progress on the jail.
• H.R. Director, Tammy Carter and Collector/Treasurer, Marilyn Jenkins requested a closed session to discuss personnel. The commission went into closed session regarding personnel.
• With Carter, the commission discussed the status of the Federal Emergency Management Agency appeals process. An email was responded to on the Request for Information (RFI.)
• The commission approved the advertisement for the 2021 CART Rock bid. Calls were made to both Schildberg Construction and Norris Quarries to discuss the bid. The bid was sent out to a local paper and placed on the county website. Closing date for all sealed bids is 10:00 a.m. on March 11, 2021 in the office of the County Clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at that time in the office of the County Commission.
• The bid notice for lawn care at the county courthouse and jail sites was reviewed, changed and approved. The notice was sent to a local paper for publication and added to the county website. Closing date for all sealed bids is 9:00 a.m. on March 16, 2021 in the office of the County Clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at that time in the office of the County Commission.
• Matt Williams, sales representative with GSI called to touch base with the commission.
• A resident of White Cloud Township stopped in to discuss a drainage tile issue he is having after the windfarm had done work. A message was left in for Tyler Brooks, Enel, to discuss.
• Bryan Sobotka with Jackson Township Fire Protection District, called in to invite the commission to come see the changes they were able to make with the CARES money. The commission set up Thursday, January 4, 2021 at 10:00 to do a site visit.
•A Green Township resident stopped in to question if Road #535 had been closed.
• A Monroe Township resident came in to discuss the width of a turn on Road #805 that is within the windmill footprint. The resident would also like the commission to look at a tube issue at the intersection of Road #575 and #812 at the intersection of Monroe and Polk Townships, that is not draining properly.
• The commission spoke with Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Wedlock and Captain Austin Hann about current payroll, hours worked and open positions within the department. Also present: Jenkins and Carter. Patton discussed an email from the adjuster requesting estimates provided to date.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, February 4.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge to Ag Power for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: First Appeal letter for FEMA-4451-DR-NE, Project 126488
• Discussed service needing to be done on road and bridge equipment. A bid notice for H-Pile was discussed. Sealed bids will be accepted in the office of the county clerk until March 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at which time they will be opened by the county commission.
• The commission traveled to Ravenwood, to tour the addition to Jackson Township Fire Protection District the CARES Act Funds allowed them to purchase.
• A call was made to Stan Sportsman, Hughes Township Trustee regarding road issues within the Enel-White Cloud Wind project.
• The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, drove several roads within the Enel White Cloud Wind project footprint to review road issues turned in.
• A ceremony put together by Sheriff Randy Strong was held in the office of the county commission to present Madison Morgan, Ty Sturgeon, Detective Travis Cochenour and Deputy Jesse Bolin with a Lifesaver Award for their contributions in saving inmates lives when clearing the county jail on the evening of the January 14, 2021 jail fire.