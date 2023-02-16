MARYVILLE POLICE
January 13
1:00 p.m. – 200 block W. South Hills – Leaving the scene – Ongoing investigation
January 14
1:34 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Assault – Ongoing investigation
January 18
1:05 p.m. – 300 block S. Main – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
5:05 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Jeremy G. Laun, 41, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
8:23 p.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Ryan T. McLenathen, 38, Sheridan – Failure to register moor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; No valid driver’s license
January 21
4:17 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
January 22
1:36 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Assault – ongoing investigation
January 23
1:00 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
January 24
9:20 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
12:53 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Jacob W. Butler, 23, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to register a motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
January 25
1:38 a.m. – 100 block W. 3rd Marie A. Coffelt, 29, Pickering – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving
January 26
7:08 a.m. 1000 block S. Market – Addison J. Barrow, 21, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated
9:29 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
1:35 p.m. – 800 block S. Country Club – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
January 27
9:50 p.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Hurbano Gomez Valle, 37, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; No valid driver’s license; Careless and imprudent
January 28
7:45 a.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Allison G. Regelean, 20, Lincoln, Nebraska – Possession of a fake ID
8:20 p.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
January 29
11:39 a.m. – 800 block E. 7th – Recovered property – Bicycle
January 30
1:34 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Jeremy M. Miller, 32, Maryville – Driving while suspended
January 31
12:38 p.m. – 400 block N. Vine –Landon P. Jones, 20, Maryville – Possession of a fake ID
1:51 p.m. –100 block N. Vine – Recovered property – Driver’s license
7:53 p.m. – 2700 block S. Main –Larceny – Ongoing investigation
February 1
8:24 a.m. – 2300 block S. Main – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
3:11 p.m. –2000 block S. Main – Assault – Ongoing investigation
4:27 p.m. –300 block N. Main – Anthony W. Boydston, 46, St. Joseph – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
February 2
6:27 p.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
February 4
12:33 a.m. – 400 block N. Market –Landon P. Clouse, 19, Lee’s Summit – Minor in possession, Disorderly conduct; Possession of a fake ID
8:44 a.m. – 1300 block N. Main – Littering – Ongoing investigation
2:38 p.m. – 300 block S. Saunders – David S. Masters, 37, Maryville – Dog at large; Harboring a vicious animal
3:20 p.m. – 900 block N. Main – Marcus A. Manuel III, 21, MAryville – Larceny
10:50 p.m. – 500 block N. Buchanan – Hailey S. Mahoney, 18, Shawnee, Kansas – Minor in possession; Littering; Under 19 in a bar; Possession of fake ID
February 5
12:39 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Alexys N. Anderson, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession; Possession of fake ID; Hunter J. Barnthson, 19, Troy, Kansas – Minor in possession
12:50 p.m. –500 W. Davison Sq. – Hit and run – Ongoing investigation
3:58 p.m. –1600 block S. Main – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
February 6
7:03 p.m. – 400 block N. Vine – Stephanie N. Mercer, 33, Mound City –Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
February 7
1:31 a.m. – US Hwy 71 & E. South Ave. – Murali Kethavath, 26, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated
10:55 a.m. – 200 block S. Newton – Hollee J. Reynolds, 43, Maryville – City code violation
February 8
2:55 p.m. – 800 block E. Edwards – Recovered property – Bicycle
February 9
6:44 p.m. – 100 block S. Main – Skylar A. Rufenacht, 37, Independence – Driving while suspended; Failure to register a motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
February 10
9:37 a.m. – 100 block N. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
February 11
11:48 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Lisa E. Watson, 48, Ravenwood –Larceny
Accidents
January 22
3:05 p.m. – 500 block W. 11th – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Kaitlyn S. Zerr, Maryville
January 24
3:39 p.m. – 2900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Maddison E. Hovenga, 22, St. Joseph – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: James M. Feick, 37, Maryville
January 26
3:37 p.m. – 100 block W. Edwards – Driver 1: Donna S. Patton, 73, Parnell; Vehicle owner 2: Kristen N. Nielson, Maryville
January 27
3:16 p.m. – N. Mulberry & W. 4th – Driver 1: Kloe A. Jenkins, 19, Skidmore – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Tryce O. Floyd, 19, Guilford
January 28
5:00 p.m. – 2600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Quentin J. Manship, 19, Barnard – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Sherry Harper, 21, Maryville
January 29
7:12 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Edward E. Giggar, 73, Conception Jct.; Vehicle owner 2: Danny Wray, Maryville
January 31
1:25 p.m. – 1800 block E. 1st –Driver 1: Terry J. Vangundy, 27, Worth – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Edward A. Montgomery, 70, Maryville
4:01 p.m. – 2900 block S. Main –Driver 1: Jennifer N. McIntosh, 38, Albany; Driver 2: Harvey E. Carroll, 66, Maryville
February 5
9:15 a.m. – 500 block W. 7th – Driver 1: Jaqueline I. Perez-Espinoza, 19, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Julie C. Ammons, 50, Blue Springs
February 6
1:36 p.m. – E. 3rd & N. Saunders – Driver 1: Michael J. Prinkey, 44, Maryville – Failure to yield; Pamela E. Wallace, 64, Maryville
February 8
6:40 p.m. – N. Main & E. 16th – Driver 1: Jessica D. McCleary, 21, Mt. Ayr, Iowa; Driver 2: Linda D. McClurg, 63, Maryville