SHERIFF'S REPORT

December 15

Deputies took a report of patronizing prostitution, 18 and older in Maryville

December 22

Skyler D. Ledford, 27, St. Joseph, Operating a vehicle without a valid license

December 29

Deputies took a report of stealing in Burlington Jct.

January 3

Cameron J. Smith, 38, Maryville, Failure to obey judge’s order

Deputies took a report of property damage in Skidmore

Rebecca J. Lane, 26, Maitland, Failure to appear

January 4

Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Sheridan

January 6

Eric J. Clark, 37, Maryville, Failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Ravenwood

January 8

Jerry A. Bammer, 33, Gravity, Iowa, Failure to appear

Jared D. Salinas 24, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree

Deputies took a report of destroy or deface cemetery property in Graham

January 10

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Pickering

January 11

Johnny C. Leggett, 46, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Failure to appear x3

January 12

Jarod Martin Jr., 45, Kansas City, Failure to appear

January 14

Joel M. Hale, 40, Fairfax, Burglary, second degree; Property damage, first degree x2; Stealing and Tampering with motor vehicle

Ethen M. Bentley, 29, Falls City, Nebraska, Arson, first degree

Donna Lattin, 52, Skidmore, Unlawful possession of an explosive weapon

January 15

Deputies responded to a report of littering. Brian D. Pfeil, 27, Skidmore was arrested

January 17

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance I Hopkins

January 20

Harmony R. Chaney, 33, Conception Jct., Keeping a dangerous dog, dog bit person/animal second bite

January 22

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Clearmont

Cheyanna M. Gordan, 34, Rulo, Nebraska, Failure to obey judge’s orders

