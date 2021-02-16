SHERIFF'S REPORT
December 15
Deputies took a report of patronizing prostitution, 18 and older in Maryville
December 22
Skyler D. Ledford, 27, St. Joseph, Operating a vehicle without a valid license
December 29
Deputies took a report of stealing in Burlington Jct.
January 3
Cameron J. Smith, 38, Maryville, Failure to obey judge’s order
Deputies took a report of property damage in Skidmore
Rebecca J. Lane, 26, Maitland, Failure to appear
January 4
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Sheridan
January 6
Eric J. Clark, 37, Maryville, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Ravenwood
January 8
Jerry A. Bammer, 33, Gravity, Iowa, Failure to appear
Jared D. Salinas 24, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree
Deputies took a report of destroy or deface cemetery property in Graham
January 10
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Pickering
January 11
Johnny C. Leggett, 46, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Failure to appear x3
January 12
Jarod Martin Jr., 45, Kansas City, Failure to appear
January 14
Joel M. Hale, 40, Fairfax, Burglary, second degree; Property damage, first degree x2; Stealing and Tampering with motor vehicle
Ethen M. Bentley, 29, Falls City, Nebraska, Arson, first degree
Donna Lattin, 52, Skidmore, Unlawful possession of an explosive weapon
January 15
Deputies responded to a report of littering. Brian D. Pfeil, 27, Skidmore was arrested
January 17
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance I Hopkins
January 20
Harmony R. Chaney, 33, Conception Jct., Keeping a dangerous dog, dog bit person/animal second bite
January 22
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Clearmont
Cheyanna M. Gordan, 34, Rulo, Nebraska, Failure to obey judge’s orders