LAND TRANSFERS

February 2, 2022

Eugene E. and Donna J. Frueh Revocable Trust, Randy J. Frueh, Successor Trustee to Lincoln Katsion – E1/2 of S97 Ft SW1/4 Blk 26 Southern Extension to the City of Maryville

February 3, 2022

Cindy Kay Vansickle to Allen Vansickle – Part of Lot 5 John Saunders Addition to Maryville

February 4, 2022

JSC Property Investments LLC, Kirby L. Morrison and Travis C. Pierson to Anthony Jacoby – Lots 1, 2 Blk 35 Original Town of Hopkins

Dennis D. and Phyllis F. Guthrie to Michele D. Guthrie – N 80 Ft Lot 1 JC Smith’s Extension to Clearmont

February 7, 2022

Nathan and Kerissa Jones to Jennifer Hamilton – E1/2 NE Blk 27 Original Town of Maryville Except…See Record

Kimberely A. Chesnut to Michael Cline – Lot 7, 8 Blk 2 Skidmore’s Seventh Addition to the Town of Skidmore

Travis and Sarah Husing to Sharon Champion – Lot 4 Blk 2 Southern Extension

February 8, 2022

Carolyn Sue and L. Max Akin to Carolyn Sue Patterson – Lot 46 Plat No 2 Westridge Estates, an Addition to Maryville

Cris and Tara Wilmes to Jennifer Hamilton – W 11 Ft. Lot 3 and E 40 Ft. Lot 4; E1/2 Lot 5 and W 26 Ft Lot 4 , All Blk 1 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville

Dylan Eckstein to Cris and Tara Wilmes – Part of Lot 1 Blk 3 Bishops Second Addition to Ravenwood See Record

February 9, 2022

John Lager, Wyatt and Melinda R. Eubank to Deborah and Harry D. Colfax – Lot 4 Blk 3 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville

MaryLee J. VanSickle Trust to Thomas Beattie and Curtis Pottratz – Lot 11 Highland Townhouses. A Subdivision in NW1/4 Sec 25-64N-36W

