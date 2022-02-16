LAND TRANSFERS
February 2, 2022
Eugene E. and Donna J. Frueh Revocable Trust, Randy J. Frueh, Successor Trustee to Lincoln Katsion – E1/2 of S97 Ft SW1/4 Blk 26 Southern Extension to the City of Maryville
February 3, 2022
Cindy Kay Vansickle to Allen Vansickle – Part of Lot 5 John Saunders Addition to Maryville
February 4, 2022
JSC Property Investments LLC, Kirby L. Morrison and Travis C. Pierson to Anthony Jacoby – Lots 1, 2 Blk 35 Original Town of Hopkins
Dennis D. and Phyllis F. Guthrie to Michele D. Guthrie – N 80 Ft Lot 1 JC Smith’s Extension to Clearmont
February 7, 2022
Nathan and Kerissa Jones to Jennifer Hamilton – E1/2 NE Blk 27 Original Town of Maryville Except…See Record
Kimberely A. Chesnut to Michael Cline – Lot 7, 8 Blk 2 Skidmore’s Seventh Addition to the Town of Skidmore
Travis and Sarah Husing to Sharon Champion – Lot 4 Blk 2 Southern Extension
February 8, 2022
Carolyn Sue and L. Max Akin to Carolyn Sue Patterson – Lot 46 Plat No 2 Westridge Estates, an Addition to Maryville
Cris and Tara Wilmes to Jennifer Hamilton – W 11 Ft. Lot 3 and E 40 Ft. Lot 4; E1/2 Lot 5 and W 26 Ft Lot 4 , All Blk 1 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville
Dylan Eckstein to Cris and Tara Wilmes – Part of Lot 1 Blk 3 Bishops Second Addition to Ravenwood See Record
February 9, 2022
John Lager, Wyatt and Melinda R. Eubank to Deborah and Harry D. Colfax – Lot 4 Blk 3 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville
MaryLee J. VanSickle Trust to Thomas Beattie and Curtis Pottratz – Lot 11 Highland Townhouses. A Subdivision in NW1/4 Sec 25-64N-36W