NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
December 15
Deputies responded to report of larceny in Skidmore. Arthur W. Mack Jr., 67, Skidmore – Attempted stealing of motor vehicle, watercraft, aircraft; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid
December 22
Hilario F. Lopez, 32, King City – Driving while intoxicated
December 23
Deputies took a report of fraud in Hopkins
December 25
Donald R. Davis, 54, Salt Lake City, Utah – Possession of drug paraphernalia
Tessa R. Jones, 38, Burlington Jct. – Assault
January 1
William H. Morast, 51, St. Joseph – Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid
January 3
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville
January 4
Deputies took a report of burglary in Guilford
January 5
Taffnie J. Martin, 46, Skidmore, – Failure to appear
Gary J. Spire, 67, Parnell – Failure to obey judge’s order
January 8
Deputies responded to a report of careless and imprudent driving in Pickering. Sean E. Bolin, 53, Vienna, South Dakota – Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention of stop; Assault, fourth degree; Assault, fourth degree, special victim; Driving while intoxicated
January 9
Deputies responded to report of animal trespass in Pickering. Michael W. Moyer, 38, Pickering – Animal trespass
January 10
Bryson T. Skidmore, 19, Maryville – Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse, person less than 14 years of age
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Parnell
January 13
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Barnard. Michael W. Hughes, 43, Theodosia, and Carly J. Cotter, 29, St. Joseph – Burglary, second degree
January 14
Deputies took a report of stealing in Ravenwood
January 15
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville
January 19
Joseph A. Delapez, 40, Maryville – Property damage
Ronnie A. Short, 27, Bethany – Driving while suspended; Failed to display lighted lamps, headlight out
January 20
David A. Bayer, 40, Maryville – Failure to appear x2
January 22
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville. Michael P. Davis, 46, Maryville – Domestic assault
January 23
Steven J. McKay, 31, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Aggravated; Driving while revoked, suspended