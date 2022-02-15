NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

December 15

Deputies responded to report of larceny in Skidmore. Arthur W. Mack Jr., 67, Skidmore – Attempted stealing of motor vehicle, watercraft, aircraft; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid

December 22

Hilario F. Lopez, 32, King City – Driving while intoxicated

December 23

Deputies took a report of fraud in Hopkins

December 25

Donald R. Davis, 54, Salt Lake City, Utah – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tessa R. Jones, 38, Burlington Jct. – Assault

January 1

William H. Morast, 51, St. Joseph – Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid

January 3

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville

January 4

Deputies took a report of burglary in Guilford

January 5

Taffnie J. Martin, 46, Skidmore, – Failure to appear

Gary J. Spire, 67, Parnell – Failure to obey judge’s order

January 8

Deputies responded to a report of careless and imprudent driving in Pickering. Sean E. Bolin, 53, Vienna, South Dakota – Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention of stop; Assault, fourth degree; Assault, fourth degree, special victim; Driving while intoxicated

January 9

Deputies responded to report of animal trespass in Pickering. Michael W. Moyer, 38, Pickering – Animal trespass

January 10

Bryson T. Skidmore, 19, Maryville – Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse, person less than 14 years of age

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Parnell

January 13

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Barnard. Michael W. Hughes, 43, Theodosia, and Carly J. Cotter, 29, St. Joseph – Burglary, second degree

January 14

Deputies took a report of stealing in Ravenwood

January 15

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville

January 19

Joseph A. Delapez, 40, Maryville – Property damage

Ronnie A. Short, 27, Bethany – Driving while suspended; Failed to display lighted lamps, headlight out

January 20

David A. Bayer, 40, Maryville – Failure to appear x2

January 22

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville. Michael P. Davis, 46, Maryville – Domestic assault

January 23

Steven J. McKay, 31, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Aggravated; Driving while revoked, suspended

 

