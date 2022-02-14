MARYVILLE POLICE
January 26
10:48 a.m. – 600 block E. Cooper – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
1:07 p.m. – 1200 block Parkdale Rd. Lost/stolen property – Cell phone
6:12 p.m. – 1300 block E. 3rd – Code violation – Ongoing investigation
January 28
1:48 a.m. – 200 block N. Mulberry – Michael J. Ross, 20, Lee’s Summit – Peace disturbance; Possession of a fake ID; Minor in possession
10:50 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
January 29
1:48 a.m. – 200 block N. Mulberry – Seth A. Branson, 20, Maryville – Peace disturbance; Brian J. Auld, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession; Receiving stolen property; Destiny N/ Thornton, 19, St. Joseph – Minor in possession
9:19 a.m. – 200 block Volunteer Ave. – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
11:03 a.m. – 800 block S. Country Club Rd. – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
January 31
10:01 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Michelle L. Gascoigne, 45, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
12:16 p.m. – 1200 block Forest St. – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
8:27 a.m. – 400 block W. Jenkins – Littering – Ongoing investigation
February 4
7:55 a.m. – 100 block E. Edwards – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
February 5
12:42 a.m. – 900 block College Ave. – Noah C. Guastella, 20, San Pedro, California – Minor in possession; Possession of a fake ID; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Speeding
February 6
1:57 a.m. – 700 block E. 1st St. – Aston M. Aborn, 18, St. Joseph – Minor in possession; Possession of a fake ID; Equipment violation
12:30 p.m. – 200 block E. Halsey – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
2:48 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
February 7
11:27 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Carl D. Dosztan Jr., 36, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
Accidents
January 17
3:40 p.m. – E. South Ave. & US Hwy 71 Bypass – Driver 1: Vinayaka R. Jogannagarl, 22, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Driver 2: Sage E. Bennett. 24. Schaller, Iowa
January 26
8:39 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Henry Coira, 21, Spring Lake, North Carolina; Driver 2: Luke W. Davis, 18, Carrollton
January 27
11:46 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Madison E. Murphy, 20, Skidmore; Driver 2: David A. Gentleman, 57, Grant City 12:00 p.m. – US Hwy 71 Bypass & E. South Ave. – Driver 1: Shawn D. Padgett, 58, Cameron; Driver 2: Jamie R. Straw, 43, Villisca, Iowa
February 1
3:58 p.m. – N. Vine & E. 1st – Driver 1: Douglas E. Hunt, 65, Elmo; Driver 2: Makayla M. Gard, 34, St. Joseph