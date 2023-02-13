SHERIFF REPORT
December 20
Wayne S. Lawson, 44, Skidmore, Abuse or neglect of a child
December 28
Billy J. Morris, Jr., 33, Olathe, Kansas, Probation violation
Richard E. Dreher, 63, Plattsburg, Domestic assault
December 29
Deputies too a report of fraud in Conception Jct.
December 30
Patrick K. Beahm, 40, Hopkins, Unlawful posses. of drug paraphernalia, prior
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville
Kevin P. Coburn, 57, Omaha, Harassment, first degree; Unlawful use of weapon
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
January 3
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville
January 4
Deputies took a report of sexual assault in Maryville
January 6
Jennifer L. Finger-Beyer, 49, Dubuque, Iowa, FTA
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Ravenwood
Deputies took a report of tampering with vehicle in Maryville
January 7
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Hopkins
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Ravenwood
Mohamed M. Farsab, 26, Bedford, Iowa, Driving while revoked, suspended
January 8
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Hopkins
January 9
Joshua A. Fletcher, 27, McFall, Probation violation
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Skidmore
Roy E. Ashby III, 34, Maryville, Failure to appear
January 10
Logan D. Evans, 31, Guilford, Probation violation
January 12
Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville
Scott D. Yount, 49, Maryville Possession of controlled substance
January 13
Bradley D. Muncy, 44, Maitland, Driving while intoxicated, chronic; Operate vehicle in careless and imprudent manner; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Seat belt
John D. Pierson, 31, Barnard, Stealing; Poss. of drug paraphernalia
January 14
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Elmo
January 17
Lisa A. Lively, 49, Stanberry, Driving while intoxicated, Physical injury; Failed to obey traffic control device
Scott W. Cunningham, 39, Kansas City, Driving while intoxicated, Persistent
January 18
Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville
Deputies took a report of identity theft in Skidmore
January 19
Kristin J. Taylor, 34, Albany, Probation violation
James D. Gabbert, 46, Maryville, Failure to appear; Domestic assault, second degree; Domestic assault, third degree x3
January 20
Martin W. Boyle, 53, Conception Jct., Failure to register motor vehicle; Driving while intoxicated
January 24
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Pickering