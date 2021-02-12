COURT NEWS
January 20
Judge Robert Rice
Angela K. Sleeth, Bolckow, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $1; Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $80.50
Jacob Grim, Princeton, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Thomas J. Affuso, Ravenwood, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $100
James D. Peery, Ridgeway, Seat belt violation, $10
January 22
Judge Roger Prokes
Rebecca J. Lane, Maitland, Probation violation, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Defendant surrenders probation and sentenced to three years Department of Corrections
Mason M. Stiff, Maryville, Probation violation, Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Stealing controlled substance, meth manufacturing material, Probation continued with modification of 40 hours community service
Lacey A. Malson, Maryville, Probation violation, Burglary, second degree; Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification enter and successfully complete 4th Circuit Alternative Court; Stealing fourth or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years, 60 days jail; Assault, fourth degree, 15 days jail
Andrea R. Downs, Maryville, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Jarod Martin Jr., St. Joseph, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
February 1
Judge Roger Prokes
Stephanie A. Morriss, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Successfully complete treatment program
Cody A. Despain, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued without modification
Kristin J. Taylor, Albany, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
February 2
Judge Robert Rice
Seth A. Keith, Fort Worth, Texas, Possess or use shotshells loaded with shot other than non-toxic shot, $24.50
Olivia T. Miles, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Nicholas J Freund, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration
Dalton R. Coates, Ocala, Florida, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration; Failed to stop at stop sign, stop line, crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Luke D. Edick, Barnard, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Madalyn P. Haas, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
February 3
Judge Robert Rice
Traveon M. Lettman, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Samuel J. Phillips, Glenwood, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Julio C. G. Perez, Amarillo, Texas, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $238
Christopher W. Ramsay, Amazonia, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Martie T. Jantz, Cleveland, Oklahoma, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50