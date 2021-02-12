COURT NEWS

January 20

Judge Robert Rice

Angela K. Sleeth, Bolckow, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $1; Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $80.50

Jacob Grim, Princeton, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Thomas J. Affuso, Ravenwood, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $100

James D. Peery, Ridgeway, Seat belt violation, $10

January 22

Judge Roger Prokes

Rebecca J. Lane, Maitland, Probation violation, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Defendant surrenders probation and sentenced to three years Department of Corrections

Mason M. Stiff, Maryville, Probation violation, Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Stealing controlled substance, meth manufacturing material, Probation continued with modification of 40 hours community service

Lacey A. Malson, Maryville, Probation violation, Burglary, second degree; Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification enter and successfully complete 4th Circuit Alternative Court; Stealing fourth or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years, 60 days jail; Assault, fourth degree, 15 days jail

Andrea R. Downs, Maryville, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

Jarod Martin Jr., St. Joseph, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

February 1

Judge Roger Prokes

Stephanie A. Morriss, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Successfully complete treatment program

Cody A. Despain, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued without modification

Kristin J. Taylor, Albany, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

February 2

Judge Robert Rice

Seth A. Keith, Fort Worth, Texas, Possess or use shotshells loaded with shot other than non-toxic shot, $24.50

Olivia T. Miles, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Nicholas J Freund, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration

Dalton R. Coates, Ocala, Florida, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration; Failed to stop at stop sign, stop line, crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50

Luke D. Edick, Barnard, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Madalyn P. Haas, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

February 3

Judge Robert Rice

Traveon M. Lettman, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Samuel J. Phillips, Glenwood, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Julio C. G. Perez, Amarillo, Texas, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $238

Christopher W. Ramsay, Amazonia, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Martie T. Jantz, Cleveland, Oklahoma, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

