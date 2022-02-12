COURT NEWS
February 1
Judge Robert Rice
Gurardo G. Gutierrez, Clearmont, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, prior offender, $250
Marisa A. Mackey, Ravenwood, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, prior FTA, warrant issued
February 2
Judge Robert Rice
Angela M. Adams, St. Louis, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $300
Hayley N. Kibbe, Hopkins, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Lacie N. Molnar, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10
Alexis K. Moore, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lamon Phillips, Kansas City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Walker A. Ross, Craig, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vison reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Tyler W. Sisk, Amazonia, Seat belt violation, $10
Mark J. Tucker, Leavenworth, Kansas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Jesse N. Wisneski, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vison reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Leslie J. Yoder, Maryville, Fail to check deer as prescribed, $74.50
Ellis W. Yoder, Maryville, Fail to check deer as prescribed, $74.50
Bradley M. Watkins, Maryville, Fail to check deer as prescribed, $74.50
Jon C. Simon, Burton, Kansas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Richard D. Bowen, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Thomas O. Nienstedt, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224
Vincent C. Fann, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Ambar A. Appel, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
February 7
Judge Corey Herron
Taffnie J. Martin, Skidmore, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana; Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, Defendant surrenders probation and sentenced to five years Department of Corrections with credit of 139 days
Scott W. Baulder, Stuart, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Aggravated; Property damage first degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Justin W. Fager, Pickering, Peace disturbance, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation