COURT NEWS

February 1

Judge Robert Rice

Gurardo G. Gutierrez, Clearmont, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, prior offender, $250

Marisa A. Mackey, Ravenwood, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, prior FTA, warrant issued

February 2

Judge Robert Rice

Angela M. Adams, St. Louis, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $300

Hayley N. Kibbe, Hopkins, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Lacie N. Molnar, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10

Alexis K. Moore, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Lamon Phillips, Kansas City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Walker A. Ross, Craig, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vison reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

Tyler W. Sisk, Amazonia, Seat belt violation, $10 

Mark J. Tucker, Leavenworth, Kansas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Jesse N. Wisneski, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vison reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

Leslie J. Yoder, Maryville, Fail to check deer as prescribed, $74.50

Ellis W. Yoder, Maryville, Fail to check deer as prescribed, $74.50

Bradley M. Watkins, Maryville, Fail to check deer as prescribed, $74.50

Jon C. Simon, Burton, Kansas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Richard D. Bowen, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Thomas O. Nienstedt, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224

Vincent C. Fann, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Ambar A. Appel, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

February 7

Judge Corey Herron

Taffnie J. Martin, Skidmore, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana; Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, Defendant surrenders probation and sentenced to five years Department of Corrections with credit of 139 days

Scott W. Baulder, Stuart, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Aggravated; Property damage first degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Justin W. Fager, Pickering, Peace disturbance, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation

