LAND TRANSFERS
January 20, 2021
Beaver Creek Revocable Trust, Danny Joe Brown Trustee to Jerry L. Brown – NE1/4 and N1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-63-38 and SE1/4 SW1/4 and SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 23-64-38
Cheryl A., Marvin R., Andrea J., Steven R., and Aubrey Z. Estabrook to Jerry D. Winter – Part of Lot 1 Blk 1 Wallace’s Addition to the Town of Clearmont
January 21, 2021
Randall L., Randy and Cindy L. Schmidt to Randall L. and Cindy L. Schmidt Revocable Trust – W1/2 Lot 7, 8 Blk 3 Northwest Addition to Original Town (now City) Maryville; E1/2 Lot 4 & E1/2 N 16’ Lot 3 Blk 5 Northwest Extension or Addition to Maryville; Lot 8 Blk 6 with exception of strip of land 56’ off East side Northwest Extension or Addition to Maryville
Donna L. Masters to Robert M. Parsons – Six Tracts in Parnell…See Record
Donna L. Masters to Robert M. Parsons – See Record
January 22, 2021
Tyler E. and Kelsey Piveral to Dana Baumli – Lot 62 Village O East Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
David R. and Kellie S. Stephenson to Johnathan D. Hayes – Tract in Sec 6-66-36
William and Kimberly Kinderknecht to Kyle W. Metcalf – Com at NW Cor Lot 30 Golden Acres Plat No 1, an Addition to Maryville
January 25, 2021
Thomas and Tina Brown to Tanner McKinney – Lot 1 Blk 37 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Brett E. and Kelly C. Coffelt to Clint E. Coffelt – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 14-63-37
Betty Eckstein to Korbin Koch – Lot 14 Countryside North, an Addition to Maryville
January 26, 2021
Bluestem Prairie Farms, Inc., Gary S. Sherlock to Donald B. Pfost – N1/2 NW1/4 and NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 12-65-36
January 28, 2021
Robert F. and Phyllis P. Scott Revocable Living Trust to Robert P. Scott – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 12-64-36
Robert F. and Phyllis P. Scott Revocable Living Trust to Seth Scott – A Tract in Sec 14-64-36
January 29, 2021
Bearcat Properties LLC, Kirby L. Morrison to Nicholas Maassen – NW1/4 Blk 27 Original Town of Maryville and N1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 3 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
Michael and Krista Murphy, Valerie J. and Leon F. Hamilton, D. Jane and Eldon L. Buesing to Fernando Javier Lopez III ¬ Lot 19 Harmony Hills Subdivision
Leisa K. Schulte, Leisa K. Judd, Michael S. Schulte to Brad C. Judd – S1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 5 Alexanders Addition to Pickering
February 1, 2021
Matthew and Elizabeth Brown to Matthew D. and Elizabeth A. Brown – SE1/4 NE1/4 and NE1/4 SE14 Sec 18-63-37
Matthew D. and Elizabeth A. Brown to Burr Oak Land Co. LLC – SE1/4 NE1/4 and NE1/4 SE14 Sec 18-63-37
Wesley W. and Margaret K. Rockwood to Terry D. and Kim A. Allen – Lot 9 of Itasca Park Addition to Maryville
Kim and Terri Carmichael to Wesley W. and Margaret K. Rockwood – A Tract in E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 12-64-36…See Record
Wiederholt Development Inc., Mark Wiederholt to Austin M. and Shawndel R. Ward – Lot 11 Rolling Hills Estates Plat No 2
February 2, 2021
Joe and Melissa Day, Becky Harper, Steven Day, Nathan and Samantha Abrams, Mindy and Josh Deming and Matthew Abrams to Patricia Sue Day – Lots 1-4 Blk 1 Skidmore’s Second Addition