COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, January 31.
In attendance were Presiding Com. Bill Walker, N. Dist. Commissioner Chris Burns, S. Dist. Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Nodaway Township Financial Statement; Year-End Leave Register.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on his crew’s activities.
• The commissioners reviewed a bid notice put together by Christy Forney, Nodaway County Emergency Management Manager, for a generator. An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids to be turned in to the office of the Nodaway County Clerk no later than February 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at which time all sealed bids will be opened in the office of the Nodaway County Commission. John Minge inquired about availability of ARPA funds for the Eagles.
• Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, called to discuss the Transportation Alternatives Program Grant proposal.
• Mike Hoe and Thomas Hudlemeyer with Grand River Mutual, discussed continued fiber installation in the county.
• John Schenkel, Polk Township Trustee and Mike Barmann, Polk Township Board Member, stopped in to discuss Polk Township roads.
• John White, Board Member of Hopkins Township, stopped in to discuss Road #164. The commission and Engle plan to make a trip to look at the road.
• Nick Sowards, Chairman and Bob Lager, Treasurer of the Nodaway County Fair Building, met with the commission to discuss fund availability to assist with building upgrade projects. The commission requested a formal request to consider.
• Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, stopped in to ask questions on the Village O project and the FY2023 Budget.
• The commission, along with Engle, discussed the opening for the Household Hazardous Waste days. The person that covers this will have to have the HAZWOPER training required by OSHA. The county is responsible for providing this person and paying for their training.
• A call was put in to Jeremiah Bragg, Elmo Fire Protection District regarding invoices turned in. Bragg will come by Thursday morning to discuss.
• Inspection of Road #164, Hopkins Township and bridge signage in Atchison Township for bridges #0089011, #0089005, #0090003 and #0071019. While traveling, took a call from Stuart Oden of Oden Enterprises regarding Softmatch Bridge packages.