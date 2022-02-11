MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
January 28
5:24 p.m. – Nicolas J. Abarr, 42, W. Des Moines, Iowa – Possession of marijuana, 10 grams or less; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Speeding, 11-15 mph
January 29
9:22 p.m. – Ryan A. Henry, 44, Bedford, Iowa – Possession of marijuana, 10 grams or less, Prior offender; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Failure to drive on right half of roadway
January 30
1:30 a.m. – Kiera R. Kueker, 29, Independence – Driving while intoxicated
February 3
12:48 p.m. – Sherry D. Young, 44, Elmo – Driving while suspended, revoked, first offense; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failed to display valid plates on motor vehicle
February 8
2:17 p.m. – Sydney J. Umphenour, 22, Wentzville – Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Speeding; Operate a motor vehicle while owner is knowingly failing to maintain financial responsibility