COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Feb. 1.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and Deputy County Clerk Lorraine O’Donnell. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoices for SAM’s surveying and mapping, Car Quest and Oden Enterprises for Road and Bridge, Accounts Payables, a quote from Carpet Plus Bargain Barn, and a quote from Perfection Painting. Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies; Commission to MTE for supplies; to Carpet Plus Bargain Barn for maintenance.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Emergency Management – Storm Spotter Training. Missouri Governor Michael Parson – Appointment of Corey Herron to Circuit Court Judge 4th Circuit.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed current projects and prioritized bridge and tube projects for 2022.
• Aaron Morris, IHP discussed the boiler system in the courthouse. Suggestions were to insulate pipes in the basement, replace current thermostats with digital ones and install thermostatic vent radiators. The commission requested an itemized quote with a breakdown of each.
• Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates discussed procedures for Soft Match bridge replacements. Bridge #0910002 in White Cloud Township, #0700001 in Jefferson Township, #0521004 in Green Township and #0261006 in Union Township. In one month, they should be ready to be put out for bid.
• Governor Michael Parson announced in a press release the Honorable Corey K Herron was appointed to 4th Judicial Circuit Judge.
• Pro-Serve has exhausted all possibilities with office fax machines in the administration center, which are only working about 40% of the time. He believes something has changed within the phone system.
• Perfection Painting and Pedersen and Claycamp submitted quotes for painting Judge Herron’s office. Quotes were also received from Carpet Plus Bargain Barn and Hineline for carpet. Perfection Painting and Carpet Plus Bargain Barn were awarded the jobs. United Fiber presented a quote for conference phones. IHP sent quotes for repairs to the boiler.
• Darrell Johnson, Mayor of Graham, stopped in to say they appreciated the ARPA fund which helped upgrade their water system.
• Walker and Burns inspected the courthouse boiler system and contacted Ron Wilson to look at the system and make suggestions.
• Judge Herron informed the commission his home office will be in Rock Port and Maryville will be a satellite office. He requested office furniture. The budget will be reviewed before decisions are made.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Feb. 3.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Clerk Fee Report (January 2022); Recorder Fee Report (January 2022); Circuit Clerk’s Pitney Bowes contract (electronic signature.) Road and Bridge to Northwest Equipment Rental for equipment maintenance.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission (Evergy Metro, Inc.)
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed crew activity. Engle will touch base with Foley Equipment to get an invoice for the remainder of cost of the skid loader.
• Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, called the commission to let them know that she is opting to hold off on hiring an additional clerk for her office to handle the Municipal Court.
• Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development Director and Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager, met with the commission to further discuss the Property Assessed Clean Energy (P.A.C.E.) program for Nodaway County on the commercial side. P.A.C.E. is a financing tool for green energy savings. McKim shared a draft ordinance for the commissioners to review. The draft ordinance was provided to the City of Maryville by Josh Campbell, with the Missouri Energy Initiative (MEI.) McKim and McDanel encouraged the commission to contact Campbell to discuss the program. The commission plans to review the ordinance with the Ivan Schraeder, county attorney and study the program more. Also in attendance: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• Andy Abbott, MTE, stopped in to discuss the fob system for the new office space for the Northwest Children’s Advocacy Task Force program
• A resident of Polk Township stopped in to discuss a tube issue on 120th street. A call was made to Dan Bozarth, city of Maryville to discuss who is responsible for the tube. No action was taken.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #465 and a culvert on Road 245th Street both in Polk Township, Road #463, Road #457 and BRO-B074(62) both in Jackson Township.
• A resident of Grant Township stopped in to discuss a road to the house he is building on Road #951. The commission discussed options the resident would have for the road. The resident was referred to the township officials.
• A call was made to Josh Campbell, with the Missouri Energy Initiative (MEI) to discuss the Property Assessed Clean Energy (P.A.C.E.) program. The commissioners discussed a county wide ordinance for commercial property only. There was discussion with Campbell regarding incorporated towns vs. unincorporated towns utilizing the program. A county wide ordinance may not be necessary due to incorporated towns needing to apply for themselves. There would not be any businesses within the county that are not located outside of incorporated towns. The commission asked for by-laws to be shared for review. Campbell will send these via email. Campbell stated that the Show Me P.A.C.E. program utilizes a third party to collect the money and does not run through the county. The commission plans to review some questions with Schrader before making any decisions. Also present: Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• Jenkins presented a revised American Rescue Plan Act application for the commission to review. The commission suggested a few minor changes. Jenkins will make these changes and the application will be available on the county’s website. The deadline for the application is February 21, 2022.
• Randa Doty, Nodaway County Extension County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment, presented the County Extension 2021 Annual Report to the commission.
• A call was made to Andy Abbott, MTE to discuss options for a speaker for the phone.