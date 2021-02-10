COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, January 26.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
• Approvals and requisitions: Sheriff to Leads Online for subscription; Commission to Northwest Missouri State Ag Center for donation.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Mill Creek Watershed financial statement
• Calls were made to Senate Bill 40 board members whose seats will be up in April. Roberta Kimball agreed to another three-year term and Jill Blackford to a one-year term. A message was left for Larry Redford. Ed Seipel will be retiring his seat and the commission will be looking for someone to finish out the remaining two years on his board term.
• A call was made to Timberly Ross regarding the donation Tenaska will be making to the county. A date of February 11, 2021 at 1:30 was set for the presentation of the check. A portion of these funds will be donated to the Northwest Missouri State University Ag Center.
• The commission spoke with Matt Barry from Senator Sam Graves office on the Federal Emergency Management Agency denial process for Bridge #85.
• The commission inspected Road #590 in Polk Township and Bridge #0910002 in White Cloud Township.
• The commission met with Mike Metcalf, Metcalf Engineering to do a walk-through inspection of the jail building. Also spoke with Major Scott Wedlock on painting estimates.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, January 28.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Circuit Clerk to MTE for office supplies; Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Graves Food and Hy-Vee Food for jail kitchen restock.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Vehicle Sales Tax and Motor Fuel Tax Report (December 2020); Sheriff’s Inmate Report (December 2020); Consumer Price Index Report
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed a possible road closure request in Nodaway Township. Also discussed a breakdown of windmills by school district with Assessor, Rex Wallace.
• The commission returned a call to Merlin Atkins at The Ministry Center and reviewed an email request from Community Safety Net for 4H books. The commission approved the $300 request to Community Safety Net and pay out of General Revenue Miscellaneous funds. The Ministry Center will be receiving a portion of the Tenaska donation in February.
• Nicki Samson called to discuss the NOCOMO contract to the Senate Bill 40 Board.
• Cazes Johnson with Snyder and Associates brought in the contract for Bridge #0411018 {Project BRO-B074(62)} for the commission to review and sign.
• A call was made to Bonnie Patterson, Executive Director at Community Services, Inc. letting her know that Bill Walker would be filling the seat on the board.
• Billie Mackey called to inquire about a donation from the county to the Historical Society. Since county budget has already been set and approved, no contribution will be made in 2021.