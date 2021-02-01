COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tues., January 19.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from a citizen re: Vaccine Task Force;Investment report;Senior Citizens Services fund distribution; Email from Judge Roger Prokes regarding Nodaway County moving to Operating Phase 3.
• B. Walker gave an update of the visit on Saturday by the insurance adjuster, Ron Suhr, regarding the Nodaway County jail fire. A call was made to Mike McCray with MOPERM regarding the status of the jail building fire claim. A call was also taken from Dustin Zaugg of MOPERM to set up a time to meet to tour the jail for damages. ServPro was called to discuss the incident and set up a time to come in to view damages. Zaugg and a representative from ServPro will tour the jail building on Wednesday morning. A call was made to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, to discuss codes and requirements on fire alarm system, sprinkler systems, video surveillance systems.
• Patton and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer met with the commission to finalize budget requests and update any changes. Due to the fire at the jail, numbers were reviewed under Sheriff and Jail budgets to account for additional upcoming expenditures. Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock were in attendance to give input.
• Tammy Carter, HR Director discussed pay and the salary schedule in regards to the part-time employees, seasonal employees and reserve officers.
• A resident of Hopkins Township stopped in to discuss Road #151. This road had already been inspected by the commission and a plan to add rip-rap will be implemented in an attempt to give more support to the road.
• A discussion was held regarding turning open space on the third level of the Administration Center into an additional room to house the computer and scanner used in archiving. The commission called Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting for an estimate to get the process started. Smith toured the space with B. Walker. Carter provided the commission with quotes from J&S Cleaning on stripping and waxing the first level floors as well as buffing and deep cleaning of the other two floor levels.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, January 21.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Fuel/Equipment Report; Public Administrator to SEM Applications, Inc for equipment; to MTE for equipment and supplies.
• Matt Flinders, ServPro Project Manager, stopped in to have the commission sign a work agreement so clean-up can be started at the jail. Calls were made to several local companies requesting estimates for painting at the jail. Gary Coenen, Coenen Electric came in to give an update on the electrical at the jail building.
• Melinda Patton, county clerk, presented the 2021 budget message and budget. It was approved by the commission.
• Chris Wallace, chairman of the board for the Nodaway County Extension Council, discussed information from the State Advisory Council meeting and reviewed the questions the Advisory Council had posed to individual councils as well as the responses the Nodaway County Extension Council supplied.
• Due to a United Fiber battery going out (following a power outage overnight) Andy Abbott of MTE requested an exterior key and a key to the server room. B. Walker will get the keys to Abbott. The commission also discussed the electronic equipment damaged or destroyed in the jail fire.
Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting, delivered an estimate for changes to the third floor. Smith visited with the commission on other options they may want to do.
• Garry McFee stopped in to visit with the commission on services Howe Engineering provides.
• The Commission inspected Road #214 in Union Township and Road #151 in Hopkins Township.
• The commission spoke with John Beacom with Tenaska regarding the donation and the Exhibit A to the Road Maintenance Agreement. Exhibit A was reviewed, signed and returned to Tenaska.
• The commission reviewed reconstruction roads from 2020 and applications for consideration in 2021. All roads projected for reconstruction in 2020 were completed and approved.
• A Public Hearing was held for the General Obligation Bonds in Green, Hughes and Union Townships. Documents were signed by the commission and the clerk and returned to Anderson, Sundell and Skinner.