LAND TRANSFERS
January 20, 2022
Garvin G. and Beverly A. Porter Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Connie L. Wall, Carla L. Howard and Cathy L. Keller, Successor Trustees to Dean, Jodi and Cole Sackett – Lot 4, 5 Pleasant View Addition
Jane Ann Hughes to Jane Ann Hughes Declaration of Trust – NW1/4 Sec 14-62-36
Dane C., Kyle L. and Sandra L. Mayes to Tylan and Kelsey Perry – E1/3 Lot 7 and All Lot 8 Except E 48 Ft. Blk 36 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Tylan and Kelsey Perry to Dane C. Mayes – E 48 Ft. Blk 36 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
January 21, 2022
Norma Louise Redford to George C. Pittsenbarger – Lot 20 Plat No 4 Sunset Hills Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Marcia L. and Gary E. Allen to Marcia L. and Gary E. Allen Family Trust – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 19-62-35…See Record
January 25, 2022
Cai Yun Liu to LK Walnut Property LLC – All of ¼ Blk Eastern Boundary Original Town of Maryville, Except East 30 Ft.
Jeffrey D. Jr. and Bailey A. Bodle to Jeffrey D. Jr. and Bailey A. Bodle – Lot 1 Blk 4 Hawk’s First Addition to Ravenwood
Zach Zahnd and Lisa Demoss-Zahnd to RPM Agency Equity Partners, LLC – E 58 Ft. of Lots 5, 6 Blk 3 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville