LAND TRANSFERS

January 20, 2022

Garvin G. and Beverly A. Porter Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Connie L. Wall, Carla L. Howard and Cathy L. Keller, Successor Trustees to Dean, Jodi and Cole Sackett – Lot 4, 5 Pleasant View Addition

Jane Ann Hughes to Jane Ann Hughes Declaration of Trust – NW1/4 Sec 14-62-36

Dane C., Kyle L. and Sandra L. Mayes to Tylan and Kelsey Perry – E1/3 Lot 7 and All Lot 8 Except E 48 Ft. Blk 36 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville

Tylan and Kelsey Perry to Dane C. Mayes – E 48 Ft. Blk 36 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville

January 21, 2022

Norma Louise Redford to George C. Pittsenbarger – Lot 20 Plat No 4 Sunset Hills Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville

Marcia L. and Gary E. Allen to Marcia L. and Gary E. Allen Family Trust – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 19-62-35…See Record

January 25, 2022

Cai Yun Liu to LK Walnut Property LLC – All of ¼ Blk Eastern Boundary Original Town of Maryville, Except East 30 Ft.

Jeffrey D. Jr. and Bailey A. Bodle to Jeffrey D. Jr. and Bailey A. Bodle – Lot 1 Blk 4 Hawk’s First Addition to Ravenwood

Zach Zahnd and Lisa Demoss-Zahnd to RPM Agency Equity Partners, LLC – E 58 Ft. of Lots 5, 6 Blk 3 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville

0
0
0
0
0

Tags