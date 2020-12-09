LAND TRANSFERS
November 24, 2020
Alan M. Goodspeed Revocable Living Trust, Delma J. Goodspeed, Trustee to Brent F. and Jessica Jo Ginther – Part Sec 36-63-36
Delma J. Goodspeed Revocable Living Trust to Brent F. and Jessica Jo Ginther – Part Sec 36-63-36
Larry L. and Sue A. Nickerson Revocable Trust to Will E. and Alyssa S. Goodspeed, Delma J. Goodspeed Revocable Living Trust – NE Cor Sec 20-63-35 Thence..See Record
November 25, 2020
George L. Gille Living Trust Agreement, George Benjamin Gille, Successor Trustee to Susan V. Gille Revocable Living Trust Agreement – Lot 5 Blk F Lynnhurst Addition to Maryville
Ronald Dean and Terri Jo Smith to Ronald D. and Terri J. Smith Self Declaration Trust – See Record
Doris L. Holste Revocable Family Trust to Michael and Peggy Jacklin – Sec 4-66-35
William J. Smith Sr. and Martha M. Smith, POA to Martha M. Smith – Lot 24 and S 34 Ft. Lot 25 Wandering Hills Estate Plat No II, an Addition to Maryville
Maryville Industrial Development Corporation, A Missouri Corporation to Maryville Carbon Solutions, LLC – Com at S1/4 Cor Sec 16-64-35…See Record
Thomas and Jessica Ann Beattie to Scott and Betsy Nielson – Lot 56 Plat 3 Sunset Hills Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Northwest Foundation, Inc. to Harvest Investments, LLC – Com at NE Cor Sec 13-64-36…See Record
November 30, 2020
Sherri, Kelly and Karen Burns, Rebecca and John Booth, Holly and Matthew Joy to Derek and Dayjia Ragan – Lot 2 Blk 7 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Alice A. Puett and Dennis Lykins to Allice Anne Puett Revocable Trust Agreement – See Record
December 1, 2020
Tyler and Lindsay Ingram to Kayla Lee and Triston Crouch – See Record
Rick and Rosemary Frampton to Tyrone Pankau – Lot 2 Blk 52 Original Town of Hopkins
Donna C. and Drexel D. Riley Revocable Trust Agreement to Tyler W. and Lindsay N. Ingram – Com at Cen. Sec 19-64-35…See Record
Pierson Rentals LLC, Travis Pierson to Richard C. and Marisa L. Hedlund – Part of Lot 8 Blk 10 Northwest Extension or Addition to Maryville
Anna Laura From Redford and Larry Dean Redford to Anna L. and Larry Dean Redford – See Record
Anna L. and Larry Dean Redford to Larry Dean and Anna L. Redford Revocable Living Trust – See Record
Charles R. and Kimberly M. Truka to Truka Family Farms LLC – See Record
Jock’s Nitch, Inc., Phillip Minton to Kalikimaka, LLC – S 61 Ft. Lots 21, 22 Southern Boundary and Lot 1 Western Boundary to Southern Extension of the Original Town of Maryville
Roderick L. and Sharon Shain to Florence Githere – W1/2 Lot 4 Blk 2 Northwest Extension or Addition to Maryville
Lorna and Jeffrey D. From to Jonathan Scarbrough – Lots 7, 8 Blk 12 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
Lorna and Jeffrey D. From to Jonathan Scarbrough – S1/2 Alley Running E and W Along Entire N Side Lots 7, 8 Blk 12 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
December 2, 2020
Judy and Kirk Randle to Elizabeth Thiemann – Lot 1 Archer’s Subdivision Maryville