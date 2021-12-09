COURT NEWS

November 22

Judge Corey Herron

Zachary R. Sapp, Mary-ville, Probation violation, Driving while intoxicated, Probation continued with modification of serving 48 hours county jail

November 23

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Bryan C. Rader, Mary-ville, Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, first degree, person less than 14, Eight years Department of Corrections

November 29

Judge Roger Prokes

Mariah L. Ishmael, Savannah, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of injury or death, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Mathew B. Vollintine, Clearmont, Possession of child pornography, first offense x3, Five years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, Sex offender assessment unit

December 1

Judge Robert Rice

Alana N. Adkison, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Don J. Allen, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189

Robert V. Baker, Dania, Florida, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Brianna D. Billie, Mary-ville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Shannon S. Booth, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Dominique J. Brooks, Shawnee, Kansas, Fail to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left, $60.50

Broderick J. Buck, Omaha, Nebraska, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Kendall L. Clatt, Indianola, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Brennen A. Crowley, Liberty, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

William Z. Daugherty, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Colton B. Files, Conception Jct., Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Kameron E. Freemyer, Conception Jct., Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Cody R. Galyan, Burlington Jct., Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Jack P. Hillman, Liberty, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Brandon L. Hunt, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209

Arthur L. Jackson, Florissant, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Payton S. Johnson, Mary-ville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Devan A. Kahn, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Alyissa M. Kleinsorge, Agency, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Samuel J. Kennedy, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Daniel C. Lindsay, Tarkio, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Marisa A. Mackey, Mary-ville, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50

Natisha N. Maupin, Skidmore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $150

Clayton P. Merrigan, Maryville, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another too closely, $60.50

Rylan D. Murphy, Skidmore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $428

Jamil R. Naser, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Bradley Pankau, Mound City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $174William R. Pennington, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Katlyne P. Pappert, Guilford, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Ariel B. Pittman, Gallatin, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Grant L. Plowman, Creston, Iowa, Fail to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk, stop line, point nearest intersection, $60.50

Payton N. Poppa, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

 

