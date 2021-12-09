COURT NEWS
November 22
Judge Corey Herron
Zachary R. Sapp, Mary-ville, Probation violation, Driving while intoxicated, Probation continued with modification of serving 48 hours county jail
November 23
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Bryan C. Rader, Mary-ville, Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, first degree, person less than 14, Eight years Department of Corrections
November 29
Judge Roger Prokes
Mariah L. Ishmael, Savannah, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of injury or death, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Mathew B. Vollintine, Clearmont, Possession of child pornography, first offense x3, Five years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, Sex offender assessment unit
December 1
Judge Robert Rice
Alana N. Adkison, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Don J. Allen, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189
Robert V. Baker, Dania, Florida, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Brianna D. Billie, Mary-ville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Shannon S. Booth, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Dominique J. Brooks, Shawnee, Kansas, Fail to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left, $60.50
Broderick J. Buck, Omaha, Nebraska, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Kendall L. Clatt, Indianola, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Brennen A. Crowley, Liberty, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
William Z. Daugherty, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Colton B. Files, Conception Jct., Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Kameron E. Freemyer, Conception Jct., Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Cody R. Galyan, Burlington Jct., Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Jack P. Hillman, Liberty, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Brandon L. Hunt, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209
Arthur L. Jackson, Florissant, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Payton S. Johnson, Mary-ville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Devan A. Kahn, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Alyissa M. Kleinsorge, Agency, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Samuel J. Kennedy, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Daniel C. Lindsay, Tarkio, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Marisa A. Mackey, Mary-ville, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50
Natisha N. Maupin, Skidmore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $150
Clayton P. Merrigan, Maryville, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another too closely, $60.50
Rylan D. Murphy, Skidmore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $428
Jamil R. Naser, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Bradley Pankau, Mound City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $174William R. Pennington, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Katlyne P. Pappert, Guilford, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Ariel B. Pittman, Gallatin, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Grant L. Plowman, Creston, Iowa, Fail to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk, stop line, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Payton N. Poppa, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50