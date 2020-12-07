MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
November 26
3:19 p.m. – Lauren E. Harrison, 19, St. Joseph – St. Joseph Police Department misdemeanor warrant, Failure to appear on speeding; Speeding
December 1
3:03 p.m. – Ricky A. White, 30, Stanberry – Nodaway County misdemeanor warrant Failure to appear, speeding
COURT NEWS
November 10
Judge Robert Rice
Jeremiah S Morriss, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Helen D. Farmer, Guilford, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $1
Chase A. Burkhart, Lee’s Summit, Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Macie J. Staton, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
Olivia T. Miles, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10
Kess M Hoepker, Bedford, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
John J. Shiltz, Creston, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $605.0
Brandon L. Ballard, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Rodney A. Crowell, Junction City, Kansas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Bryar E. Ginther, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10
Amogh Karney, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
November 16
Judge Corey Herron
Stacey E. Manos, Humansville, Property damage, second degree, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 15 days shock incarceration
Dakota J. Cowan, Clearmont, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration
November 23
Judge Roger Prokes
Trace A. Harvey, Parnell, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation revoked, three years Department of Corrections
Rebecca J. Lane, Maitland, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Thomas J. Affuso, II, Skidmore, Probation violation, Domestic assault, third degree; Harassment, Probation continued, no modification
November 24
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Linda L McIntosh, St. Joseph, Property damage, second degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Austin D. Hiddleson, Johnston, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, four days shock incarceration; Failed to drive on right half of roadway, when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50
November 24
Judge Robert Rice
Kimberly J. Violett, Guilford, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254
Sydney P. Bogue, Independence, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield or excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50
Jeremy S. Rojas, Alamo, Texas, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $163
Siera F. Bowman, Pleasant Hill, Made U-turn, interfered with traffic where vision less than 300 feet, traffic hazard, $60.50
Alan M Bauer Jr., Versailles, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Daniel W. Kopshinsky Jr., Olathe, Kansas, Seeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Revanth Davuluri, St. Louis County, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $283.50
Henry J Hatfield, Maryville, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $234
Brittany M. Roberts, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Kasey C. Ragan, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50