November 26

3:19 p.m. – Lauren E. Harrison, 19, St. Joseph – St. Joseph Police Department misdemeanor warrant, Failure to appear on speeding; Speeding

December 1

3:03 p.m. – Ricky A. White, 30, Stanberry – Nodaway County misdemeanor warrant Failure to appear, speeding

COURT NEWS

November 10

Judge Robert Rice

Jeremiah S Morriss, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Helen D. Farmer, Guilford, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $1

Chase A. Burkhart, Lee’s Summit, Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Macie J. Staton, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10

Olivia T. Miles, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10

Kess M Hoepker, Bedford, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10

John J. Shiltz, Creston, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $605.0

Brandon L. Ballard, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Rodney A. Crowell, Junction City, Kansas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Bryar E. Ginther, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10

Amogh Karney, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

November 16

Judge Corey Herron

Stacey E. Manos, Humansville, Property damage, second degree, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 15 days shock incarceration

Dakota J. Cowan, Clearmont, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration

November 23

Judge Roger Prokes

Trace A. Harvey, Parnell, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation revoked, three years Department of Corrections

Rebecca J. Lane, Maitland, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Thomas J. Affuso, II, Skidmore, Probation violation, Domestic assault, third degree; Harassment, Probation continued, no modification

November 24

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Linda L McIntosh, St. Joseph, Property damage, second degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Austin D. Hiddleson, Johnston, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, four days shock incarceration; Failed to drive on right half of roadway, when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50

November 24

Judge Robert Rice

Kimberly J. Violett, Guilford, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254

Sydney P. Bogue, Independence, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield or excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50

Jeremy S. Rojas, Alamo, Texas, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $163

Siera F. Bowman, Pleasant Hill, Made U-turn, interfered with traffic where vision less than 300 feet, traffic hazard, $60.50

Alan M Bauer Jr., Versailles, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Daniel W. Kopshinsky Jr., Olathe, Kansas, Seeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Revanth Davuluri, St. Louis County, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $283.50

Henry J Hatfield, Maryville, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $234

Brittany M. Roberts, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Kasey C. Ragan, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

 

 

