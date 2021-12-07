COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, November 18.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge to D & L Auto for vehicle work; Sheriff to MTE for office furniture and camera repair; to 911 Custom for vehicle repair and equipment; to Ed Roehr Safety Products, Co. for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MAC Alert newsletter
• A call was made to Coenen Electric regarding a breaker issue in the courthouse.
• A call was made to Jacoby Zimmerman of Zimmerman Hauling to work with the township trustee or board regarding delivering remaining CART rock in Independence Township.
• Bid opening was held for the remodel of spaces within the Administration Center. Only one sealed bid was submitted by Smith Contracting Company. The commissioners reviewed and tabled the bid until November 30th at which time a full quorum will be present. A meeting time with Jeff Smith was scheduled for November 30, 2021 at 10:30.
• The commission reviewed and signed LPA Services Invoice No. 3 and Snyder & Associates Invoice No. 3 for BRO-B074(62) bridge. Signature page was returned to Snyder & Associates.
• A call was taken from Jerri Dearmont, Director at NWMO Regional Council of Governments regarding the City of Elmo’s water tower.
• The donation check from Enel was split out to the townships that have wind turbines. Donation checks were presented to township officials from Green and Monroe Townships. Donation splits were determined by the number of towers/megawatts in each township.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor inspected Bridge #149 in Hopkins Township, a bridge and tube on Road #514 in Green Township, Bridge #316 in Nodaway Township and Bridge #86 and Roads #90 and 97 in Atchison Township.
Due to Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker and South District Commissioner Scott Walk being out for MAC Conference, no quorum was met for Tuesday, November 23. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was in the office for calls and walk-in visitors.
• Merlin Atkins presented a report of the Ministry Center and gave a request for funds for FY22.
Due to observation of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the commission was not in session on Thursday, November 25.