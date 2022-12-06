COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, November 22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was attending Missouri Association of Counties Conference.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoices to MTE, Mileage reimbursement for Jackie Cochenour; Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Vehicle Sales Tax and Motor Fuel Tax Reports; Consolidated 911 Expense Reports (October 2022); Request for funding in FY23 to Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State; Minutes of first Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees.
• Larry Jacobson with Snyder and Associates, stopped in to have the commission review and sign documents for Bridge #074(62) (Bridge #0411018.) Additionally, the commission reviewed and signed documents for FY23 Softmatch projects on Bridges #0805000, #0576006, #0657008 and #0790024.
• The commission wrote and sent a letter to Amy Dowis at NWMO Regional Council of Governments regarding an appointment recommendation of Brian Engle to the Transportation Advisory Committee Board to fulfill the term previously held by Jack Baldwin.
• A call was put in to Gilbert Henry with Sleek Creek regarding a unit at the Administration Center. Patton also requested outlets in her office be repaired.
• Adam Teale with Midland Surveying, stopped in to discuss a survey he is working on for a resident of Polk Township. A call was put in to county attorney, Ivan Schraeder, to discuss road abandonment procedures.
• Additional questions were put to the county attorney Schraeder regarding statutory right-of-way procedures. Schraeder referenced RSMo 229.150 and 229.200.
•A call was put in to a Jefferson Township landowner regarding a 911 sign that was replaced and to discuss moving a fence.
• A call was taken from a resident of Jefferson Township regarding looking at Road #2 for new construction in FY2023. Eric Jones, Atchison Township grader operator, stopped in to discuss Road #105. This road had been planned for reconstruction in FY2022, but has requested it to be considered for FY2023.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to discuss her office.
•The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, met with a resident in Lincoln Township to look over Road #2 for possible reconstruction.