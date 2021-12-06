MARYVILLE POLICE
November 21
12:56 p.m. – 300 block E. Thompson – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
November 23
11:52 a.m. – 1500 block E. South Ave. – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
2:11 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
November 26
10:53 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Assault – Ongoing investigation
November 28
6:28 a.m. – 400 block E. Thompson – Identity theft – Ongoing investigation
November 30
6:56 p.m. – 300 block N. Ray Ave. – Benjamin Ahmic, 21, Avondale – Possession of a fake ID, Improper display of license plates
Accidents
November 28
8:03 p.m. – 600 block N. Main – Driver 1: Fedrick K. Kipyego, 24, Maryville; Driver 2: Brooke M. Wenzara, 31, Maryville; Driver 3: Venkateswara R. Gadde, 28, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving