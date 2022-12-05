LAND TRANSFERS
November 22, 2022
Rebecca Ann Bressler to Zachary Carmichael – Lot 5 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition and S 6 Ft. Vacated Alley Along North Side
Jon M. Nickerson to Revival Property, LLC – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 6-64-35...See Record
Westridge Development Corp, Thomas Lyle Middleswart to Rebecca A. Bressler – S 6 Ft Vac Alley E/W Along North side of Lot 5 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Rebecca A. Bressler to Zachary Carmichael – Lot 5 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition and S 6 Ft Vac Alley E/W Along North side of Lot 5 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
November 23, 2022
L. Robert Geist II and Vickie Geist, Rebecca and Robert Kline to Jon Nickerson – N 84 Ft Lot 1 Half Blk 1 Northwest Extension
November 28, 2022
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County Inc. to Brandon Cline and Sara Jo White – Com E1/4 For Sec 19-64-35…See Record
Cory Roberts and Elizabeth Welch-Roberts to Peter G. Kuhns – Four Tracts in Parnell
Ronald M. and Cheryl J. Rucker to John F. And Doris M. Schieber Family Trust – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 13-64-34..See Record
Roseann M. Baumli Trust to Morgan M. Hughes Revocable Trust – See Record
Pleasant Ridge Inc., Lawrence P. (Joe) Barmann to Camryn Somers – Lot 50 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat No 2
Delta Sigma Phi Housing Corp to Justin and Courtney Wolf – Lot 1 Half Blk 8 Northwest Extension to Maryville
November 29, 2022
McKenna Heller to Justin Wilmes – Lot 1 Blk 17 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville
Charles Dunlap and Augusta A. Crane to Alan Roush and Adrian Chiles – See Record
Joey and Lisa Eaton to Alisha D. and Shane Symons – Part NW Cor 1/2 Blk 15 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville
Last Quarter LLC to Burnin Daylight LLC – SE1/4 Sec 29-62-36
November 30, 2022
Burnin Daylight LLC to Last Quarter LLC – NE For 1/4 NE1/4 Sec 28-62-36
Rick A. and Tamra J. Carter to Jerry L. Carmichael – Lots 7, 8 Dowden’s Addition to Maryville