COUNTY COMMISSION
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, December 22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Transfer/Disposal form. Road and Bridge to Maryville Chamber for safety incentives; to Gray Oil for diesel.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s Inmate report (November 2020)
• Diane Thomsen, Nodaway County Public Administrator, met with the commission, Patton and Marilyn Jenkins, Nodaway County Collector-Treasurer to answer budget specific questions regarding the Public Administrator position.
• A call was made to MEI Elevator Services for an update on the Administration Center elevator phone. After looking at the system last week, MEI determined a new (compatible) phone will be needed. A quote will be sent. The commission reviewed and approved a quote from Rapid Elite for wall signs for two offices on the third floor.
• Russ Placzek, Oden Enterprises, Inc. spoke with the county regarding upcoming bids for the six bridges for 2021. A call was also made to Andy Macias at Snyder and Associates regarding the bids.
• The commission reviewed applications from Nodaway County Fire Districts for CARES Act funds. Marilyn Jenkins, collector-treasurer was on hand to answer questions. Ron Sobotka met with the commissioners to review the application for Jackson Township Fire Protection District.
• Abby Hawk stopped in to discuss township records she is trying to obtain to assist Nodaway Township with their FEMA documentation. A request for 2017-2019 CART rock invoices was submitted to the Nodaway County Clerk’s office.
• Kim Mildward, NW Regional Council of Governments, brought in Community Development Block Grant environmental letters pertaining to Bridge #0411018 in Jackson Township, for signatures.
• The commission reviewed general revenue requests. Doug Sutton and Crystal Ward made a presentation on behalf of the New Nodaway Humane Society requesting consideration for the FY2021 Budget. Lynette Harbin, Big Brothers/Big Sisters also met with the commission to make a formal request for the 2021 budget.
• An inspection was made of a tube on Road #877 in Hughes Township.