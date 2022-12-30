LAND TRANSFERS
December 7, 2022
Ronald F. Konecne to Allan E. and Anna Mae Thompson – Tract in Sec 6-66-34
Stephen Douglas and Helen Elizabeth Smith to Stephen Douglas and Helen Elizabeth Smith Revocable Trust – W1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 10 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Samantha and Harry Bartlett to Derrick Shields and Megan Scherzer – Lot 11 Blk 3 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville
Kevin E. and Laurie A. Yoder to Allen and Nicole Estes – Com NW Cor Sec 33-65-36..See Record
Carolyn Sue Patterson Trust to Stanley D. Chesnut – Lot 46 Plat No 2 Westridge Est (Life Estate)
December 8, 2022
RGD Trust, Ronald Gene Drake to Rodney K. and Cathleen M. Barr – Lot 5 Twin Meadows Estate Final Plat
December 12, 2022
Gary W. Howard and Betty Jo Fields to Gary Wayne and Betty Jo Fields Howard Trust – N1/2 Lot 34 of The Summit
Kermit D. Goslee Revocable Trust to John A. and Beverly Schenkel Revocable Living Trust – See Record
Sheila Hoyt Olson Gray to Jodi Davison, Jolene Jackson, Jarrett Gray, Cheyenne Gray, and Wyatt Gray – See Record
December 14, 2022
Gene and Michele Steinmeyer to Jeremy L. Willis-Walker and Steven P. Walker – Beg NE For NW Sec 8-64-35…See Record
Beretta Younger Family Trust to Marta and Bryan Green – Lots 1-4 and N1/2 Vacated Alley…MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
City of Burlington Jct. to Duane Allen and Lee Dean Rohlmeier – Tr of Land Former RR RW, E 50 Ft BN RR Sec 9-65-37
Steve and Georgia Espey to Marta and Bryan Green – Lots 5-8 and S 1/2 Vacated Alley Lying N Blk 2 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
December 15, 2022
Shirley M. England to Gary L. and Linda M. Greeley – Lots 1, 2 Blk 46 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Kenneth A. and Ann M. O’Riley to Michael R. and Keitha A. Clapp – E1/2 W1/2 NE SW Sec 2-66-35
Keith A., Kirby D., Deborah, Robert and Deborah Dougan to Randy and Brenda Dougan – SW SW Sec 15-64-34 with Exceptions
Terry Revocable Trust, Brice S. and Cydney J. Terry, Trustees to Scott and Krista Barcus – Lot 12 Blk 4 TL Robinson’s Addition to Maryville
Timothy and Lesa Clement Family Trust to The Nic Eighty, LLC – N1/2 NE Sec 35-64-38
David A. and Amber Debuhr to Jon Nickerson – Lot 8 Blk 33 F Hastings Addition to Maryville
James and Mary (deceased) Broker to Timothy and Annie Slagle – Lot 6 and W 24 Ft. Lot 7 Blk 1 Skidmore’s Fourth Addition to Skidmore
Pleasant Ridge. Inc. Lawrence P. Joe) Barmann to James Atwell – Lot 51 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat No. 2
December 16, 2022
James A. and Ellen S. Rasmussen to Wesley Clark – Lots 28, 29 Wares Addition to Burlington Jct.
James A. and Ellen S. Rasmussen to Wesley Clark – Lots 33, 34, 35, 36, 37 Wares Addition to Burlington Jct.
Kip Laverne Wilson to Wesley Clark – Lots 30-32 Wares Addition to Burlington Jct.
Drake Building Supply Center, Inc., Ronald Gene Drake to Thomas L. and Traci Barmann Snyders – Lots 44, 45 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat No. 2
SDD Trust, Ronald Gene Drake, Trustee, Robert E. Sundell, Trustee to Thomas L. and Traci Barmann Snyders – Lots 57 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat No. 2
RGD Trust, Ronald Gene Drake, Trustee to Thomas L. and Traci Barmann Snyders – Lots 57 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat No. 2
Dorothy M. Wood, Sandra K. Mikulich, POA and Linda M. Freemyer, POA to Dan and Angela Titus – Lots 3, 4 Blk 41 Original Town of Hopkins
December 19, 2022
Cody Del and Necama D. Parman to Russel and Loni Jo Miller – S1/2 SW Sec 34-62-36 Except 1 Acre Out of SW for Church
Austin and Katie Parman Revocable Trust to Russel and Loni Jo Miller – S1/2 SW Sec 34-62-36 Except 1 Acre Out of SW for Church
Jeffrey B. and Krista D. Von Behren to Jeffrey B. Von Behren Living Trust – Lot 8 Western Boundary of Southern Extension to Maryville
Doris M. Porterfield Revocable Trust, Lyle D. Marriott, Successor Trustee to Ryan and Brooke Kinsella – E 27 Acres SE SW Sec 13-66-36
Kay Thomson, Doug Thomson, POA to Series 29 Steward Properties Group LLC, 1001 N. Buchanan Series, Benreeva A Series LLC – See Record
Hickory Hollow Apartments LLC, William R. Thomson Revocable Trust, W. Doug Thomson, Trustee to Series 29 Steward Properties Group LLC, 1001 N. Buchanan Series, Benreeva A Series LLC – Beg NW Cor S1/2 SW Blk 3 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville
Kenneth and Peggy Townsend to Thomas S. and Cheryl Townsend Revocable Trust – See Record
Tanner and Aubrey McKinney to Terrance S. and Sara A. Eckstein – Lot 1 Blk 37 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Doris M. Porterfield Revocable Trust, Lyle D. Marriott, Successor Trustee to Brent and Megan Roberts– E1/2 SE Sec 14-66-36
December 20, 2022
Richard and Tammie Sanders to Jerrod and Adrian Plummer – Lots 1, 4 Blk 6 Fletcher’s Addition to Graham
Alan Roush to BCS Rentals – Lot 6 Blk 19 A. Thompson’s Subdivision to Maryville