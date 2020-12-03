COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, November 17.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and Deputy County Clerk Lorraine O’Donnell.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Sheriff to Wilmes Tire; Melinda Patton to MTE for main server battery backup; Road & Bridge to Taylor Barrett Concrete Pumping, and Gray Oil for diesel fuel
• Reviewed the following received by mail or email: Surency Vision; Rate increase;Regional Council of Governments invoice for Historic Preservation; Sheriff Inmate Report;MoDOT, Replacement bridges on Highway 46 completion.
• Bryan Sobotka with Jackson Township Fire District made a request for CARES funds. He presented a plan to improve operations by installing a washroom and laundry facility to clean out gear and equipment due to COVID.
• A 2020 Budget revision was read by Marilyn Jenkins. The revision was approved.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects and presented inventory disposal forms for equipment that was either traded for or sold.
• Jennifer Jarvis with Missouri Department of Transportation contacted the commission for a virtual meeting on November 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
• Judge Roger Prokes discussed computer software upgrades for the court reporter. The request was approved.
• An Independence Township landowner was notified that re-construction road #198 was approved and ready to rock.
• The commission contacted Bart Oberhauser with Hopkins Fire District regarding information on the CARES Act and funds available.
• Jerry Sloan of Nodaway Township and the commission discussed the condition of road #356 and concerns with utility poles on Eagle Rd. Also, the commission inspected road #353 regarding right of way issues.
• Road issues and concerns were discussed with the Atchison Township Trustee.
• Open enrollment for health, vision, and dental insurance was conducted at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, November 19.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and Deputy County Clerk Lorraine O’Donnell.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Payment register; Transfer of sick leave time between employees. Road and Bridge to Missouri Department of Revenue for 2 lost titles. Circuit Clerk to Advantage Software for software purchase.
• Reviewed the following received by mail or email: MEI – Receipt for elevator maintenance; Assessor quarterly reimbursement for July – September 2020; Regional Council of Governments – invoicing for DNR Historic Preservation Act; Assessor Additions and Abatements for August, September and October
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects and presented invoices for his department.
• A conference call was held with Heather Bennett of Aflac. An open enrollment day for employees will be held December 10, 2020. Arnold Insurance will assist in the process.
• Cody Hoepker with Hopkins Fire District made a request for CARES Act funds to improve the safety and general operations for the Hopkins Fire Protection District.
• Dan Hegeman with Evergy was called as a contact person with Evergy so the commission could discuss the placement of utility poles on Eagle Road. Gary Apple, also with Evergy, discussed with the commission setback regulations of utility poles. The commission expressed concerns with the recent placement of poles set by Parr Construction. Mr. Apple stated they will re-stake them 5 feet on the East side of Eagle Road. A meeting was set for an onsite inspection of the area on November 24, 2020 at 1:30.
• A Polk Township resident contacted the Commission with tube concerns on road #366.
• Sally Honzik with Johnson Controls explained services provided by her company. Information will be emailed.
• B. Walker contacted each fire district in the county to inform them of CARES Act funds available.
• Stiens, Burns and E. Walker made an inspection of bridge #730 in Grant Township.
• Robert Rice, Associate Circuit Judge, proposed the idea of establishing a Mental Health board for the 4th Judicial Circuit. Rice will gather more information on a tax levy that would generate funds, a board that would need to be established, and what it would take for the issue to be placed on the ballot.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, November 24.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, County Clerk Melinda Patton and South District Commissioner Elect, Scott Walk.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Sheriff to Haug Communications for equipment; to Falls City Mercantile, Graves Food and Hy-Vee Food for inmate food and supplies; to Missouri Vocational Enterprises for office supplies.
• Reviewed the following received by mail or email: MEI – Receipt for elevator maintenance; Completed Contract for BRO/Softmatch trade; Missouri Department of Natural Resources memo on Clean Water State
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed various county projects and presented invoices for his department.
• A conference call was held with MoDOT representatives, Jennifer Jarvis and Scott Stephens. Jarvis stated that she and Jessica Burns plan to do general inspection on 145 of the 298 bridges in December and January. These inspections will begin December 1, 2020.
• The commission met with Linda Shelby, Arnold Insurance, regarding existing Aflac policies and how to continue with these as a supplement for employees. The county will continue to offer the payroll deductions for this supplemental insurance. Also present were Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Lisa Nickerson, recorder and Tammy Carter, H.R. director.
• Lisa Nickerson, recorder, attended the virtual Missouri Association of Counties Legislative Conference on Monday, November 23, she gave an update on the conference.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer met with the commission to review the CARES Act Fund applications for phase three of the small business grants that she has received to date.
• Jenkins reported that tax collections are up from this time last year. The exterior box has been used consistently and has helped to cut down on the indoor foot traffic.
• The commission, along with Ed Walker, met with Gary Apple from Evergy to review power pole locations. Evergy plans to restake the line and get back in touch with the commission.