LAND TRANSFERS
November 24, 2021
Lindsey Lewis, Lindsey Johnson to Floyd Johnson – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 1-62-37..See Record
November 29, 2021
Michael Karl Coleman Revocable Living Trust to Rick and Cindy Jones – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 20-66-35
Catpaw Properties, LLC, Philip A. and Phyllis L. Mott Declaration of Trust to Tammy A. Long – Lot 6 Woodruff’s Second Redivision Lot 4 John Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
Amy J. Klaas to Philip A. and Phyllis Mott – Tr NE1/4 Sec 18-64-35
Jonathan and Brittany Giesken to Dylan and Stanley Boulting – Lot 2 Half Blk 4 Goodson’s First Addition to Ravenwood
November 30, 2021
Stephen and Brenda Mullins to Michael Ruark – Lot 28 Countryside North, an Addition to Maryville
Gary R. and Susan J. Hull to J. Ben Wynn and J. Benny Wynn Jr. – Part of Blk 21 Original Town Burlington Jct.
Clyde Jr., James, Pam and Robert Noyes, Robert C. and William C. Wallinnoyes, Michael and Misty Donahue, Angela and John Bibbee, Susan and Ronald Jensen to Mervin Yoder – Sec 19-64-36
Larry R. and Joyce P. Sunderman Revocable Living Trust to Anthony Donaldson – See Record