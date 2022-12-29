COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Dec. 20.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Transfer of sick leave from one employee to another; Liquor license for Maryville Pub, LLC; ARPA payment packet.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Thank you from Missouri Boys State; Closeout email with document request for BRO-074(62) from MoDOT; National Opioid Settlement payment notification email; Invite to Chamber Cheer on Friday, December 23, 2022.
• The commission reviewed submitted request for funding from the NWMO Cooperative Mental Health Board for $40,000. The commission has previously discussed this and earmarked funds but dependent on other county contributions. They also reviewed the Nodaway County Soil & Water Conservation District request for $20,000.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor reported crew activity to the commission. The crew will assist the prosecuting attorney in moving furniture on Thursday so work can be performed on the ceiling in that office.
• Larry Jacobson with Snyder and Associates stopped in to give an update on BRO-R074(64) process and discuss the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) bridge report for upcoming bridge work.
• A call was returned to Bill Cowden regarding the Public Hearing set for December 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. regarding the abandonment of a portion of Road #234 in Independence Township. Cowden is not able to attend due to a conflict but will come in prior to the hearing date to discuss.
• A message from Cheryl Chesnut was discussed. Chestnut is willing to serve for two more years on the Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund Board. The commission appointed her to the board for that term and will look to fill the other two years closer to the end of Chesnut’s term. Sandy Sorenson returned a call to the commission to discuss the open board seat. Sorenson agreed to the four-year term and was appointed by the commission to fill the seat. A call was made to Ruth Adwell, Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund board secretary, to let her know about these board seats.
• Walker reported that there was an issue with the north exterior door of the Administration Center that he looked at on Monday. The door may need professional help in the future. Walker also reported the generator was not working correctly. A call was made to Coenen Electric to look at the issue.
• The commission reviewed requests from Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation for $2,000 and Nodaway County Economic Development for $45,000. Sharleen Pritt-Bothwell and Annetta Owens, from the Juvenile office, met with the commission to present their FY23 Budget request. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. Jenkins presented the 2022 Treasurer’s Report running through December 20, 2022 and discussed remaining items from the Northwest Missouri Child Advocacy Task Force. Possible Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2023 was discussed. A 5% COLA increase across the board was approved. The County Employees’ Retirement Fund (CERF) Annual Contribution Election form was filled out. The county will remain at the same 4% contribution rate for 2023. The form was returned to the CERF representative.
• Andy Macias with Snyder and Associates called in to answer questions the commission had on bridges and to set up a meeting time to review documents. The meeting time was set for January 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
• The commission, along with Rex Wallace, assessor, Jenkins and Patton reviewed the Treasurer’s Report and discussed the COLA options.
• Sarah Prickett, intern at Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, met with the commission and Major Scott Wedlock on the grant documents. Prickett ran through items that will be included in the grant based off of estimates received as well as items that did not get covered due to lack of estimates received. The cash match will be utilized through the ARPA funds. The grant will be completed and submitted tomorrow morning (December 21, 2022.) Also present: Jenkins.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Dec.22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to MTE for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: FEMA-4451-DR-MO letter from State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA); Consolidated 911 Expense Reports (November 2022)
• Judge Robert Rice stopped in with updates on the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board. Gentry County has agreed to earmark $12,000 towards the Mental Health initiative.
• The commission reviewed budget requests submitted by office holders.
• An email of the submitted jail maintenance and improvement grant was sent by Amy Dowis and Sarah Prickett at Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
• The commission checked in on the moving project from the Prosecuting Attorney’s area to the second floor. A call was made to Bill Driskell to request a quote for work on the ceiling.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer discussed a payroll question. Jenkins plans to consult with the Missouri State Auditor’s Office for more guidance.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed an abatement issue with the commission. A call was put in to county attorney, Ivan Schraeder for legal consult on a Chapter 353.
• The commission reviewed and approved a change to wording on the Sick Leave, paragraph 6 on page 9.
• Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel, stopped in to discuss a date for a 911 Oversight Board meeting. At this time, the date of January 17, 2023 at 9:00 has been set as the tentative date.
• A landowner of property in Independence Township stopped in to discuss the upcoming Public Hearing for an abandonment of a portion of Road 234, starting .20 of a mile North of County Road 233 (also known as Panther Road) and abandoned completely to the North end of Section 8 and 9, Township 65 North, Range 33 West. The Public Hearing is set for December 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the office of the county commission.