LAND TRANSFERS
December 14, 2021
John V. and Angela K. Salcedo to Dawn Nims – Lot 9 Blk 55 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Lezlee Johnson to RPM Agency Equity Partners LLC – Lot 1 Blk 6 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
RPM Agency Equity Partners LLC to Angie Kloos – Lot 1 Blk 6 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Stephanie D. Allen to Stephanie D. Allen Revocable Living Trust – See Record
Travis and Sarah Husing to John Maclean – W1/2 SW1/4 Blk 23 Except Strip 5 Ft 9 In Wide Off N Side Original Town of Maryville
Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck to Ronald Wood – Lots 3, 4 ½ Blk 15 WR Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
December 15, 2021
The Seipel Family Trust, Christopher G. and Sandra H. Seipel, Trustees to The Seipel Family Trust, Philip G. and Linda A. Seipel, Trustees – See Record
The Seipel Family Trust, Philip G. and Linda A. Seipel, Trustees to The Seipel Family Trust, Christopher G. and Sandra H. Seipel, Trustees – See Record
Bearcat Properties, LLC to Gage Hayes – Part of Lot 17 Western Boundary Original town of Maryville…See Record
Bearcat Properties, LLC to Gage Hayes –Lot 2 Blk 3 Southern Ext. to Maryville
Michael J. and Lynnette J. Conkling to Frank E. and Lana R. Cease – N 50 Ft. of W 50 Ft. Lot 1 Original Town of Conception