LAND TRANSFERS

December 14, 2021

John V. and Angela K. Salcedo to Dawn Nims – Lot 9 Blk 55 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville

Lezlee Johnson to RPM Agency Equity Partners LLC – Lot 1 Blk 6 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville

RPM Agency Equity Partners LLC to Angie Kloos – Lot 1 Blk 6 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville

Stephanie D. Allen to Stephanie D. Allen Revocable Living Trust – See Record

Travis and Sarah Husing to John Maclean – W1/2 SW1/4 Blk 23 Except Strip 5 Ft 9 In Wide Off N Side Original Town of Maryville

Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck to Ronald Wood – Lots 3, 4 ½ Blk 15 WR Saunder’s Addition to Maryville

December 15, 2021

The Seipel Family Trust, Christopher G. and Sandra H. Seipel, Trustees to The Seipel Family Trust, Philip G. and Linda A. Seipel, Trustees – See Record

The Seipel Family Trust, Philip G. and Linda A. Seipel, Trustees to The Seipel Family Trust, Christopher G. and Sandra H. Seipel, Trustees – See Record

Bearcat Properties, LLC to Gage Hayes – Part of Lot 17 Western Boundary Original town of Maryville…See Record

Bearcat Properties, LLC to Gage Hayes –Lot 2 Blk 3 Southern Ext. to Maryville

Michael J. and Lynnette J. Conkling to Frank E. and Lana R. Cease – N 50 Ft. of W 50 Ft. Lot 1 Original Town of Conception

