MARYVILLE POLICE
November 25
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
MARYVILLE POLICE
November 25
2:00 p.m. – 600 block Prather Ave. – Dog at large – Ongoing investigation
November 29
9:38 p.m. – 200 block W. Davison Sq. – Nathaniel L. Emily, 38, Maryville – Trespassing
December 1
8:13 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Lost, stolen property – Property recovered
5:13 p.m. – 300 block W. Davison Sq. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
December 2
12:33 a.m. – 800 block S.Main – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
7:53 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Leaving the scene of accident– Ongoing investigation
December 4
11:08 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
December 5
10:10 a.m. – Mozingo Lake Park – Yanamala Manohar, 22, Maryville – Property damage
December 6
4:07 p.m. – 700 block College Ave. – Nithin K.R. Mandadi, 21, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to yield
11:50 p.m. – 300 block E. 2nd – Zachary D. Schnarre, 18, Maryville – Excessive acceleration
December 8
6:52 p.m. – 1000 block S. Market – Laura B. Marriott, 39, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle
December 12
10:41 a.m. – 100 block N. Davis – Larry L. Laun, 75, Gravois Mills – City code violation
Accident
December 2
1:30 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Robert W. Merriman, 20, Maryville – Leaving the scene of an accident; Driver 2: Zachary Behrens, 18, Memphis
10:00 a.m. – 100 block E. 4th – Driver 1: Sai S. Garugu, 24, Maryville; Driver 2: Hunter J. Culp, 16, Maryville
December 9
1:39 p.m. – 1100 block N. Walnut – Driver 1: Gabrielle E. Goblin, 16, Maryville
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.