COURT NEWS
December 7
Judge Robert Rice
Bradley R. Casebier, Canton, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Robert J. Findley, Clearmont, Fail to comply with Halloween related restrictions for sex offenders, $500
Jason M. Milbourn, Ravenwood, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Willie R. Morin, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $60.00
Jordan L. Reddy, Savannah, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Robert W. Stewart, Maryville, Abuse or neglect of a child, no sexual contact; Domestic assault, fourth degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
December 9
Judge Corey Herron
Harry F. Guest, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 27 days county jail
Faith A.M. Fuller, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Prior offender, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
December 15
Judge Robert Rice
Brionna R. Robinson, Kansas City, Operate vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Jamal D. Davis, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254
Riane N. Brown, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Alexander Erwin II, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Hailey A. Hull, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, , Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Jonny L. Walts, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Alexander J. Snow, Tarkio, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50; Display more than four lighted headlamps on front of motor vehicle, $50.50
Lori M. Stiens, Maryville, Operate vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Jaquline R. Lee, Savannah, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Stephen D. Thompson, Ravenwood, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Katie L. Murphy, Maitland, Seat belt violation, $10
Thomas W. Harsh II, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10
Melanie L.N. Thompson, Turney, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $52.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Trinity T. Smith, Bolckow, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Jacob R. Ginther, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Corbin D. Roush, Gentry, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50
Ashley N. Burton, Chillicothe, Operate vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209
Luke C. Ensign, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Michael L. Abrams, Skidmore, Seat belt violation, $10
Cayanne A. Davila Nelson, Maryville, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dana N. Edwards, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Verrell Jamal Sonny Garrett, Grandview, Speeding, 16-19 mph over; Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dylan R. Magee, Kansas City, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gregory M. Mealy, Columbia, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Wesley K. Yoder, Maryville, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, $60.50