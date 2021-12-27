COURT NEWS

December 7

Judge Robert Rice

Bradley R. Casebier, Canton, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Robert J. Findley, Clearmont, Fail to comply with Halloween related restrictions for sex offenders, $500

Jason M. Milbourn, Ravenwood, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Willie R. Morin, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $60.00

Jordan L. Reddy, Savannah, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Robert W. Stewart, Maryville, Abuse or neglect of a child, no sexual contact; Domestic assault, fourth degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued

December 9

Judge Corey Herron

Harry F. Guest, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 27 days county jail

Faith A.M. Fuller, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Prior offender, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation

December 15

Judge Robert Rice

Brionna R. Robinson, Kansas City, Operate vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Jamal D. Davis, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254

Riane N. Brown, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Alexander Erwin II, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10

Hailey A. Hull, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, , Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Jonny L. Walts, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Alexander J. Snow, Tarkio, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50; Display more than four lighted headlamps on front of motor vehicle, $50.50

Lori M. Stiens, Maryville, Operate vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Jaquline R. Lee, Savannah, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Stephen D. Thompson, Ravenwood, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Katie L. Murphy, Maitland, Seat belt violation, $10

Thomas W. Harsh II, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10

Melanie L.N. Thompson, Turney, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $52.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Trinity T. Smith, Bolckow, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Jacob R. Ginther, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Corbin D. Roush, Gentry, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50

Ashley N. Burton, Chillicothe, Operate vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209

Luke C. Ensign, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Michael L. Abrams, Skidmore, Seat belt violation, $10

Cayanne A. Davila Nelson, Maryville, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dana N. Edwards, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125

Verrell Jamal Sonny Garrett, Grandview, Speeding, 16-19 mph over; Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dylan R. Magee, Kansas City, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Gregory M. Mealy, Columbia, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Wesley K. Yoder, Maryville, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, $60.50

