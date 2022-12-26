COURT NEWS
December 7
Judge Robert Rice
Lareena L. Amlong, Maryville, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. Followed another vehicle too closely, $50
Jacklin P. Ashley, Jefferson City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Timothy G. Booth, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Brice A. Bowlin, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nicholas R. Candler, St. Joseph, Seat belt, $10
Lucas J. Chesher, Spokane Valley, Washington, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $500
Rohith Chittipolu, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $150
John M. Crowley, Skidmore, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $200
McKinley M. Daniels, Fairfax, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Matthew A. Danter, Maryville, Seat belt, $10
Bryson O. Davis, Stanberry, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jacob C. Duhn, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Derrick J. Garnett, Maryville, Seat belt, $10
Hurbano Gomez-Valle, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, first offense, $100
Stephanie D. Groce, St. Joseph, Seat belt, $10
Randell R. Harris, Knoxville, Tennessee, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Hailey M. Heese, Springfield, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $60.50
Raul Hernandez, Lenox, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tucker S. Herndon, Graham, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Zachary D. Hershberger, Bethany, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, $100
Seibou Ilanda, Kansas City, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Mohana K. Jaladi, Carrollton, Texas, Fail to stop for stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Joanna R. Latham, Grant City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Gage E. Messbarer, Smithville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $174
Michael W. Moyer, Pickering, Seat belt, $10
Olivia C. Newell, Liberty, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Preslee P. Noirfalise, Raymore, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Amber D. Osborn, Maryville, Seat belt, $10
Jade N. Parker, Ravenwood, Seat belt, $10
Shaylynn R. Powell, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50; Seat belt, $10
Connar M. Powers, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Bhuvan C. Sarakam, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $125
Ethan C. Savala, Missouri Valley, Iowa, Purchase, attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor, first offense, $98.50; Failed to have two lighted headlights, one on each side of vehicle, $50.50; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50
Justin M. Scott, Mound City, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Austin J. Smith, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Gabriel J. Smith, Faucett, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Shawn D. Staples, Barnard, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Stephen E. Stevens, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Susan A. Stoll, Stanberry, Seat belt, $10
Eric D. Swope, Rosendale, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Iker J. O. Tzoc, Omaha, Nebraska, Operate vehcile on highway without a valid license, first offense, $100; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width causing an immediate threat of accident, $25
Michael H. Verhoeven, Parkville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation
Kory A. Wade, Marshfield, Seat belt, $10
Gayla M. Watson, Grandview, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Keana M. Webb, Florissant, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Marcus A. M. Williams, Plattsburg, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jason L. Wilmes, Maitland, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Amanda S. Bodle, Parnell, Seat belt, $10
Renee L. Porter, College Springs, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, $80.50
Thomas J. Kemper, Conception Jct., Take, attempt to take and/or possess a protected migratory bird, $124.50
Dylan R. Magee, Gladstone, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Josh L. Koehn, Mountain Grove, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Aaron M. Conroy, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Shanda L. Parrish, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Rachel E. Woods, Fairfax, Fail to properly affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates, $50.50
Doris J. Davis, Savannah, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Casey J. Meyer, Parnell, Seat belt violation, $10
Ladon J. Kelley, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Dillion C. Baldwin, Burlington Jct., Speeeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Alexander L. Johnson, Platte City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159