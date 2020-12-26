COURT NEWS
December 8
Judge Robert Rice
Drew W. Wiederholt, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 40 hours community service; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $80.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Sean D. Watson, Maryville, Animal neglect or abandonment, Ten days county jail, suspended execution of sentence, one year supervised probation
December 14
Judge Robert Rice
Abbey R. Morin, Grant City, Stealing, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
December 21
Judge Roger Prokes
Jarod Martin Jr., Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Craig S. Wood, St. Joseph, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation