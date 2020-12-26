COURT NEWS

December 8

Judge Robert Rice

Drew W. Wiederholt, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 40 hours community service; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $80.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Sean D. Watson, Maryville, Animal neglect or abandonment, Ten days county jail, suspended execution of sentence, one year supervised probation

December 14

Judge Robert Rice

Abbey R. Morin, Grant City, Stealing, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

December 21

Judge Roger Prokes

Jarod Martin Jr., Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Craig S. Wood, St. Joseph, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

