COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, December 15.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, County Clerk Melinda Patton and South District Commissioner elect Scott Walk.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Sheriff to ICS Jail Supplies for inmate supplies; Road and Bridge to Fastenal for supplies; to Northwest Equipment for tires; to Norfolk Iron and Metal for supplies
• Patton submitted the May expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• The commission reviewed and discussed an email from John Jasinski, Northwest Missouri State University President, regarding a status update on their spending of the CARES Act funds allotted to the university.
• Presiding Commissioner Walker and Collector-Treasurer, Marilyn Jenkins signed off on the audit letter from McBride, Lock and Associates, LLC for the FY2020 Audit process.
• B. Walker gave an update on the Administration Center elevator phone. Currently, MEI Elevator Services has the voltage they need to make the phone work if it is compatible. MEI has stated that they will have a technician here this week.
• Judge Roger Prokes met with the commissioners to discuss the use of the third-floor open space for jury selection and using the basement conference room for court with a storage room to be used for the jurors break room. Prokes shared a list of dates needed for court. The Commission agreed to block the rooms for those dates. Also present, Tammy Carter, H.R. Director.
• A call was made to Tom Patterson, Director at Nodaway County Health Department regarding his email on appointing board members to the two open seats the Health Department currently has. Patterson suggested Bridget Kenny as an option. Kenny has expressed her interest in fulfilling the unexpired term of Jackie Ross. The commission spoke to Debra Hull, who has stated she would be willing to fill an open seat of Bob Cooper. These appointments will go until the newly elected take their seats in April 2021. Patterson plans to meet with the commission on Thursday, December 17 at 9:00.
• Jenkins, Assessor Rex Wallace and H. R. Director Tammy Carter met with the commission to discuss positions and job responsibilities within the county.
• The commission met with Sheriff Randy Strong and Captain Scott Wedlock to discuss budget requests for 2021. Road and Bridge Supervisor Ed Walker also met to review his budget requests. Several other budgets were reviewed and approved.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, December 17.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: 2021 Holiday Schedule.
Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Graves Food and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Courthouse elevator certificate issued by Missouri Department of Public Safety; Extension Council expense report (November 2020).
• Andy Abbott, MTE, discussed an issue he had in installing the exterior camera at the front door and presented an option for still making this happen. Abbott obtained permission for his work-around and will continue to work on the installation.
• Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health Department Director, along with Marlin Kinman, county health board member, introduced Bridget Kenny, Mosaic Community Outreach Director to the commission as a possible health board candidate. The commission agreed on her appointment. The commissioners also discussed the second open board seat. Debra Hull had expressed an interest to the commission, in serving on the board. After discussion, she was also appointed to the board. Both appointees may serve until the next April Municipal election (April 6, 2021) at which time they will be replaced (if not voted in by the people) by the person with the most votes. Those voted in will serve the remaining portion of the term, which in this case will be three years.
Patterson and Kenny also gave the commission updates on COVID-19 numbers and where Nodaway County is at in the vaccine process.
• The commission reviewed CARES Act Fund applications from taxing entities. Marilyn Jenkins, collector-treasurer was on hand to answer questions.
• Jenkins discussed the process she is in for the 911 tax billings and paying the City of Maryville from these tax funds. Jenkins also gave updates on tax collections to date.
• The commission reviewed the advertisement and Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) for replacement of Bridge #0411018 in Jackson Township as a part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The PER will be available for review in the office of the Nodaway County Clerk from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. from now until January 4, 2021.
• The commission met with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor to continue discussion on FY2021 budget requests. Several other budgets were reviewed and approved.