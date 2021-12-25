MUNICIPAL COURT
December 7
Timothy R. Richardson, Albany, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Alexis N. Buesing, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Logan R. Caples, St. Joseph, Littering, $500
Ryan M. Garnett, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Blake A. Mast, Fort Wayne, Indianan, Defective equipment, $200
Stephanie K. Houlette, Huxley, Iowa, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Shelby N. Dubishar, Amana, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Andrew L. Blum, Glenwood, Iowa, Littering, $500
Wilbur C. Walkup, Princeton, Littering, $400
Auston M. Henggeler, Maryville, Fail to yield, $125
December 14
Kora B. Plaster, New Bloomfield, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500
Benjamin M. Walker, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500
Markus D. Shepard, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, $250
Jacob H. French, Bedford, Iowa, Defective equipment, $225; Littering, $500
Tyree D. Sorrels, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500
Ethan J. Freeman, Creston, Iowa, Littering, $500; Defective equipment, $225
John D. Smith, Fairfax, Failure to appear, $100; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $250; Failure to register vehicle, $250
Samuel A. Clarkson, Maryville, Littering, $300; Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02% or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Landon P. Jones, Kansas City, Failure to register vehicle, $200; Littering, $500
Lydia J. Schrum, Kennard, Nebraska, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Basostha R. Lama, Maryville, Operate motorcycle when driver’s license not validated for such, $200
Cameron J. Smith, Maryville, Failure to appear
Alexis M. Goff, Ravenwood, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation