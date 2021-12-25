MUNICIPAL COURT

December 7

Timothy R. Richardson, Albany, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125

Alexis N. Buesing, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Logan R. Caples, St. Joseph, Littering, $500

Ryan M. Garnett, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250

Blake A. Mast, Fort Wayne, Indianan, Defective equipment, $200

Stephanie K. Houlette, Huxley, Iowa, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Shelby N. Dubishar, Amana, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Andrew L. Blum, Glenwood, Iowa, Littering, $500

Wilbur C. Walkup, Princeton, Littering, $400

Auston M. Henggeler, Maryville, Fail to yield, $125

December 14

Kora B. Plaster, New Bloomfield, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500

Benjamin M. Walker, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500

Markus D. Shepard, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, $250

Jacob H. French, Bedford, Iowa, Defective equipment, $225; Littering, $500

Tyree D. Sorrels, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500

Ethan J. Freeman, Creston, Iowa, Littering, $500; Defective equipment, $225

John D. Smith, Fairfax, Failure to appear, $100; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $250; Failure to register vehicle, $250

Samuel A. Clarkson, Maryville, Littering, $300; Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02% or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Landon P. Jones, Kansas City, Failure to register vehicle, $200; Littering, $500

Lydia J. Schrum, Kennard, Nebraska, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Basostha R. Lama, Maryville, Operate motorcycle when driver’s license not validated for such, $200

Cameron J. Smith, Maryville, Failure to appear, 

Alexis M. Goff, Ravenwood, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags