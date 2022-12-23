COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Dec.13.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to B&G Catering. Road and Bridge to Consumer Oil Co. for tires; Sheriff to Haug Communications, Inc. for equipment and equipment maintenance; to Axon Enterprise, Inc for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Quote for equipment from Larson Electronics. Quote for Switchvox phone system subscription from United Fiber. Road & Bridge Fuel and Equipment report. Sheriff Vehicle report. Amendment 3 – Sales Tax Order on Adult Use Marijuana. South Main Corridor Improvement Project update
• The commission reviewed requests from Big Brother/Big Sister, American Red Cross, Maryville Ministry Center, Boys State and Girls State.
• The commission reviewed an email from David Earls, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) regarding preliminary design on Bridge (#0228013.)
• The commission completed a Reference Form for Snyder and Associates. A call was made to Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, regarding the BRO Bridge process for FY2023 and the Softmatch bridges. Bridge #0790 was discovered to be ineligible for the Softmatch process as this bridge is not on MoDOT’s Deficient Bridge list. The commission will look into this with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• A public hearing was held regarding the abandonment of a portion of the East 152 feet of County Road 1051, also known as Vance Drive in Section 24, Township 64 North, Range 35 West in Nodaway County, Missouri. Walker called the hearing to order and turned it over to Patton to read the notice. Walker then opened the hearing up to questions and discussion from the public in attendance. The commission plans to contact the utility company for more information. A decision was tabled and a follow-up was scheduled for December 29, 2022 at 11:00. Also present: Kim Talmadge, Jared Gallagher, Gene Auten, Barb Anderson, RoAnne Solheim, Roger M. Snead, Barb Dueker, Chris Dueker, Melvin Stoll, Ron Kerwood, Donna Frandsen, Wayne Pierson and Engle. A call was put in to Pat Walter, United Electric to discuss the property Stoll has for sale. United Electric may be looking to purchase property for a new sewer plant.
• Prosecuting Attorney Elect, Tina Deiter, stopped in to discuss office set-up and changes she is considering. The commission will make calls to discuss possibilities brought forth by Deiter. A message was left with Judge Robert Rice and the commission spoke with Judge Corey Herron. Ceiling work in the west side of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office needs work and will be lined out. Also discussed cell phone budget request in FY2023.
• The commission met with Sheriff Randy Strong regarding invoices submitted for approval.
• Maryville Glass and Lock worked on the interior ADA accessible door at the Administration Center. Walk worked on a letter to Elevator Safety Division of the Missouri Department of Public Safety for elevator variances. A call was made to Coenen Enterprises to have them look at the south light that shines on the courthouse tower.
• A county resident stopped in to request the county consider paying more to the Laura Street Baptist church for poll rent.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #1051 and Bridge #576006 both in Polk Township as well as Bridge #7900024 in Hughes Township.
• A citizen that farms ground in Lincoln Township called regarding Road #2 that is being considered for reconstruction in FY2023. A call was made to a resident of Lincoln Township regarding clearing trees and brush along Road #2.
• Nodaway County Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins reported to the commission that the Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund board has two board seats expiring. One board member is not going to renew his term. Jenkins gave two names that the board had put out as possible replacements. The commission plans to make calls on Thursday.
• The commission signed a letter of support for the Tourism Asset Development Grant that the City of Maryville is applying for in regards to the RV Expansion at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Dec. 15.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Sheriff to Haug Communications, Inc. for equipment and equipment maintenance.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Expense report (November 2022); Investment report; FY2023 Holiday Schedule.
• Commissioner Burns and Walk attended the NW Missouri Regional Commissioners meeting in Gallatin, Missouri in the morning from 8:00 a.m to noon. Presiding Commissioner Walker was in the office but no quorum was met for decision making.
• Walker left messages for Cheryl Chesnut and Sandy Sorenson regarding serving on the Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund Board for four-year terms.
• Walker closed the office down for the annual Employee Appreciation luncheon.
• Judge Robert Rice stopped in with updates on the Mental Health Board members, mental health numbers, funds and ongoing setup questions. Rice made a verbal request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The commission asked that a written request be presented for consideration. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• Engle updated the commission on working with Snyder & Associates on clearing up the Softmatch issues. Engle is looking at putting Bridge #1013008 and #1013006 on the Softmatch list to replace the Bridge #790 that did not qualify.
• Jenkins gave an update on the grant fund reimbursement for the Northwest Children’s Advocacy program. All funds have come in. Jenkins, who is the treasurer for the Nodaway County D.A.R.E. board, discussed the cost of a shed purchase for the D.A.R.E. program and for permission to have the shed placed on the property at the County road barn. The commission agreed to cover the difference with ARPA funds and allow it to be placed on the county property.
• The commission reviewed reports provided by Jenkins and Patton to discuss what the county would be able to do for a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA.)
• The commission spoke with Judge Rice regarding the upstairs courtroom becoming office space for the Victim Advocate during the construction time on the office. A call was made to Bill Driskell to discuss working on the ceiling in the office of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office in the courthouse.
• The commission tentatively set a date for the next meeting time for the 911 Oversight Board to meet for January 17 at 9:00 a.m. Emails to check availability were sent.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director left proposed changes to the Employee Handbook for FY2023 for the commission to review. No submitted changes were approved at this time.