LAND TRANSFERS
December 4, 2020
W. Douglas and Annette Donnel Thomson 2010 Revocable Living Trust to Lori J. Jasperson – Lot 6 South Hills Estate Plat No 2 and Beg at NE Cor Lot 5 South Hills Estate Plat No 2
Joshua Raymond Ackman to David K. Jr. and Leslie D. Ackman – See Record
Donna L. Masters to Robert M. Parsons and Stacey Allen – See Record
December 7, 2020
Kelli and Curtis Hagey to Travis Dancy – Lots 5-9 Blk 11 Original Town Burlington Jct.
Leland R. and Judy A. LaRose to Russell J. Redden – Com at Cent Sec 23-65-35…See Record
Todd Stagner to Jeffery B. and Christina James – Com at N1/4 Cor Sec 17-64-35..See Record
Stagner Properties 1, LLC, Todd Stagner to Jeffery B. and Christina James – Com at N1/4 Cor Sec 17-64-35 Together with Easement…See Record
Ernest R. and Judy L. Wilmes Revocable Trust to Jacob Stoll Farms LLC – Lots 7-12 Blk 14 Conception Jct.
December 8, 2020
Charles and Margaret Baker to Baker Family Trust – See Record
Shirley R. Baker to Baker Family Trust – S1/2 NW Sec 15-64-33
December 9, 2020
CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corp., Michael A., Christopher and Mallory Rhodes to Hardy Enterprises LLC – Lot 30 Village O East Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Orlen L. and Shirley Brownfield, Rollo A. Shoesmith Jr. to Lawrence A., Charlotte K., David W. and Theresa S. Stiens – See Record
Shamberger Joint Living Trust U/T/A, Don L. and Marilyn Shamberger, Trustees; Chearles E. and Shirley A. Shoesmith Revocable Living Trust to Lawrence A., Charlotte K., David W. and Theresa S. Stiens – See Record
Megan J. and Cody Sprague, John W. and Jenny Davison to Hannah Brown – S 100 Ft of W1/2 Lot 13 Shiel’s Addition to Burlington Jct.
December 10, 2020
Bryan and Angela N. Williamson to Gregory C. and Lola A. Mullins – Lot 5 Mozingo Lake Estates
December 11, 2020
Gerald A. and Janet S. Wilmes to Gerald and Janet Wilmes Family Trust – Lots 37, 38 Scout Ridge Estates
Ramos Revocable Living Trust to Catpaw Properties LLC – Lot 6 Woodruff’s Second Redivision Lot 4 John Saunders Addition to Maryville
Brian and Rhonda Burton to Patricia Ann Smith – Tract in Sec 26-64-35
Patricia Ann Smith to Gary D. Apel, Jr – Tract in Sec 26-64-35
Christopher and Elizabeth Koontz to Whitney Green – Lot 3 Townsend Subdivision Blk 5 LA Bariteau’s Addition
December 14, 2020
Michael K. and Marsha D. Rosenbohm Revocable Living Trust to Nicholas Rosenbohm Revocable Trust Agreement, Matthew Rosenbohm Family Trust Agreement, Kylie Rosenbohm Family Trust Agreement – See Record
Herbert W. Nicholson Revocable Living Trust to Debra J. White – See Record
Marion J. Nicholson Revocable Living Trust to Russell E. Nicholson – See Record
Larry B. and Joan T. Apple Revocable Living Trust to Demott Rental Properties LLC – Lot 2 Blk 16 WR Saunder’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Lewis K. and Vicky L. Calvas to Alexander Sanderson and Cheyenne Jenkins – E 20 Ft Lot 30 and W 60 Ft Lot 31 Countryside North Subdivision of Maryville
Hayes Family Farms, LLC, Troy L. Hayes to Trevor and Dana Coleman – N 40 A M/L E1/2 NW Sec 6-65-33
Louis M. and Linda M. Schieber Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Kody Schieber – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 23-63-34
December 15, 2020
Mary A. Johnson to City of Skidmore – 4th Addition W1/2 Lot 4 Blk 2 Skidmore
Smith Cemetery Association to City of Skidmore – Com NW Cor NE1/4 SW..Sec 04-63-37
Randall D. and Melissa Howard, Judith E. Hunt, Judith E and Daine Strough, Ronald D. and Brenda Howard to Tyler and Tayne Fast – Sec 15-65-38
Randall D. and Melissa Howard, Ronald D. and Brenda Howard, Judith E and Daine Strough, , Judith E. Hunt to Donald Jr. and Teresa Fast Family Trust – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 15-65-38
December 16, 2020
Melanie Rice, Melanie Acklin to Jacob A. and Melanie D. Rice – N1/2 NW1/4 and NW1/4 NE1/4Sec 23-62-34
Kelly Wallace, Kelly Farnan to Kellan Farnan – A Tract in NW1/4 Sec 29-64-35
Jeremiah R. and Shelbie Lakay Wideman to Mark Goodridge – Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18-64-36