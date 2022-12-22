MUNICIPAL COURT
December 7
Judge Robert Rice
Chad Allen, Onawa, Iowa, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Hayden Beccard, Nebraska City, Nebraska, Displayed, possessed fictitious, cancelled, suspended, revoked, altered driver license, $100; Misc. ordinance violation, $100; Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more, $200
Samuel Cabrera, Kansas City, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Littering, $500
Ryan Castillo, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Littering, $500
Waneta Combs, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Caden Croteau, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked or suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ann K. Dredge, Maryville, Failed to obey official signs temporarily designating lanes, resulting in an accident, $125
Rylan Duncan, Guilford, Defective equipment, $186.50; Fail to display, fasten front, back license plate on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Ella G. Fries, Bolckow, Littering, $200
Jimmy L. Heinen, Maryville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Thomas J. Howard, Clarksville, Fail to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Lillian Johns, Blue Springs, Failure to dim lights, $50.50
Caleb Kreizinger, Maryville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Caitlyn Lapka, Maryville, Littering, $200
Haley Lewis, Liberty, Expired plates, $50.50
Jovana McCray, Excelsior Springs, Littering,; Misrepresentation of age by minor to obtain liquor, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nicholas McMahon, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Colette Miller, Maryville, Littering, $200
Gavyn R. Monday, Maryville, Peace disturbance, $100
Olivia C. Newell, Liberty, Defective equipment, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Shivanandha Palla, Maryville, Littering, $50
Kirsten S.L. Petersen, Elmo, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $350
Christopher Pierson, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50
Andrew Provencio, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Defective equipment, $250
Tyler Roof, Maryville, Misc. peace disturbance, $250
Caleb N. Sanders, Smithville, Loitering, $100
Rylee M. Sapp, Kansas City, Loitering, $100
Gabriel Schoonover, Maryville, Littering, $500
Jasper A. Shunk, Fillmore, Littering, $200
Isidoro Torres-Sanchez, Maryville, Fail to display, fasten front, back license plate on motor vehicle, trailer, $186.50
Stephen W. Voltmer, Maryville, Excessive acceleration, $50.50
Kimberly J. Wiederholt, Conception Jct., Defective equipment, $186.50