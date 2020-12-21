COURT NEWS
December 7
Judge Roger Prokes
Logan D. Evans, Guilford, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid x2, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Donald D. Ebrecht, Maryville, Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued without modification or extension
Matthew C. Silcott, St Joseph, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense, four months county jail in Andrew County
Levi Wear, Albia, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Shamus M. Peterson, Maryville, Statutory rape, three years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
December 8
Judge Robert Rice
William A Enk, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $60.50
Colton T. Rumley, Leon, Iowa, Speeding, 26 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation, two days shock incarceration
Kyra J. Smith, Clarinda, Iowa, Fail to yield to vehicle on right that entered intersectionat approx. same time, $60.50
Kacie D. Adkison, Hamilton, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Shilar T. Pleasance, Maryville, Entering or being on Department of Conservation area during restricted hours, $24.50
Roger A. Carter, Maitland, Seat belt violation, $10
Baylee A. Anderson, Maryville, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $238
Danae A. Burroughs, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Anna M. Draney, Lee’s Summit, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304
Jacob P. Hart, St Joseph, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Matthew T. Riddle, Hopkins, Failed to have two lighted headlamps, one on each side of a car, truck, bus, fine
Jean M. Reed, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Paden M. Feuerbacher, Wathena, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Emily D. Hanes, San Diego, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Christian S. Schmidt, Harrsonville, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $300
Trustin A. Allen, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Brent L. Bounds, Diagonal, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10; Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Bryce J. Giesmann, College Springs, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
Hailey A. Crane, Kennesaw, Georgia, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Frank E. Reed, Davis City, Iowa, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304
Jessica N. Mires, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Brittany M. Walters, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Charles A. Woyan, Ravenwood, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Terry W. Chalender, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Mitchell W. Carroll, Ravenwood, Seat belt violation, $10
Ruschia R. Hansen, Pickering, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $240
Brennen D. McConnell, Savannah, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jay E. Straub, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Benjamin S. Robison, Mead, Oklahoma, Speeding, 11-15 mph over $70.50
Hamza E. Mohammedaman, Lenexa, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Aubrey A. Summers, Carrollton, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, fine
Traveon M. Lettman, Paragould, Arkansas, Speeding, 1-5 mph over, $100
Cory M Ribble, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jacob B. Barnes, Kansas City, Speeding 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jeffrey A. Dennis, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Timothy E. Bruebake, Wichita, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
James R. Cline, Hopkins, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $238
Olivia A. Stack, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jeffrey T. McGinnes, Barnard, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Mark A. Wiggins, Waycross, Georgia, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Naturi Aveonna-Savanna Thompson, Marion, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Rodney L. Dollars, Stanberry, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Larry J. Lee Jr., Louisville, Kentucky, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
December 8
Judge Corey Herron
Tyler D Beaman, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50