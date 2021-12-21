MUNICIPAL COURT
December 7
Blake J. Bradley, Marville, Defective equipment, $50; Defective equipment, $191.50
Mason M. Stiff, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $105
Corby E. Roush, W. Des Moines, Iowa, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Jesse W. Kilcoyne, Maryville, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Andrew A. Faustlin, Maryville, Possess drug paraphernalia, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year unsupervised probation; Defective equipment, $500
Camryn I, Grote, Bowling Green, Littering, $300; Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Maggie C. Claassen, Kansas City, Defective equipment, $250
Loegun M. Covey, Belton, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Daivid M. Rodriguez Jr., Maryville; Fail to register vehicle; Possess marijuana; Possess drug paraphernalia; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Michael L. Coffelt, Marville, Fail to register vehicle, $50.50
Stephen D. Thompson, Ravenwood, Fail to register vehicle, $50.50
Jason M. Milbourn, Ravenwood, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ronald P. Caselman, Maryville, Failure to appear, $31
Bobby A. Haidsaik, Burlington Junction, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ryan J. Madden, Marville, Failure to appear, $0
Branden R. Peaches, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Shane D. Adwell, Maryville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Isabelle M. Stewart, Maryville, Defective equipment, $191.50
Trey M. Houchin, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Dillon R. Mendez, Maryville, Fail to register vehicle, $50.50
Laura L. Sampsel, Glendale, Arizona, Fail to stop at stop sign, at stop line, before crosswalk or point nearest intersection, $60.50
Elizabeth A. Cernin, Maryville, Defective equipment, $216.50