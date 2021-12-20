COURT NEWS
December 1
Judge Robert Rice
Tyler D. Powell, Branson, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Dakota M. Reafleng, Shenandoah, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
Chloe E. Riley, Sullivan, Illinois, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $605.0
Richard O. Russell, Surprise, Arizona, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Ross S. Rutherford, Savannah, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Brandon S. Schweizer, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10
Renauld L. Shelton, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
McKenzie S. M. Stolte, Savannah, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Seane D. Stooksbury, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
William J. Stoops, Savannah, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Kobey M. Taylor, King City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Andrew R. Thompson, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Sonya S. Turner, Bolckow, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Chad A. Wake, Grant City, Operate motor
Errol B. Barbee III, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Timothy G. Booth, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $25
Cody J. Burden, Hopkins, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $125
Erich R. Butler, Columbia, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Alicia M. Caldwell, Tarkio, Seat belt violation, $10
Marshall L. Coffelt, Seat belt violation, $10
Cory M. Cronk, Maryville, Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load, $50.50
Tyrese J. C. Fay, Urbana, Iowa, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gary L. Gann, Conception Jct., Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Darlene J. Gibson, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Zachary A. Gladman, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tyler D. Graham, Stanberry, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Aaron M. Greene, Tarkio, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Charles W. Hunter, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Alex J. Karr, Barnard, Seat belt violation, $10
Jerry T. Ledford, Maryville, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Brandy N. Lisenbee, Bolckow, Seat belt violation, $10
Jacob A. M. Nastasio, Maitland, Speeding, 20-25 mph over; Drive motor vehicle on highway while owner’s registration is suspended, revoked, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Donald A. Nielson, Barnard, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Joseph Palomares, Grandview, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Connie S. Pruitt, Grant City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Chase M. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Edwin D. R. Reyes, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Amber M. Rossiter, Bellevue, Nebraska, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $250
Linda K. Ryan, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kolten R. Smith, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Dameon B. Sweat, Albany, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, 30 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
Marteko K. Tealer, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Misty M. Thompson, Ravenwood, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Gabriel T. Washington, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued