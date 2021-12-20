COURT NEWS

December 1

Judge Robert Rice

Tyler D. Powell, Branson, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Dakota M. Reafleng, Shenandoah, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10

Chloe E. Riley, Sullivan, Illinois, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $605.0

Richard O. Russell, Surprise, Arizona, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Ross S. Rutherford, Savannah, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Brandon S. Schweizer, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10

Renauld L. Shelton, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

McKenzie S. M. Stolte, Savannah, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Seane D. Stooksbury, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

William J. Stoops, Savannah, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Kobey M. Taylor, King City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Andrew R. Thompson, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Sonya S. Turner, Bolckow, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Chad A. Wake, Grant City, Operate motor

Errol B. Barbee III, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Timothy G. Booth, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $25

Cody J. Burden, Hopkins, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $125

Erich R. Butler, Columbia, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Alicia M. Caldwell, Tarkio, Seat belt violation, $10

Marshall L. Coffelt, Seat belt violation, $10

Cory M. Cronk, Maryville, Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load, $50.50

Tyrese J. C. Fay, Urbana, Iowa, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Gary L. Gann, Conception Jct., Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Darlene J. Gibson, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Zachary A. Gladman, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Tyler D. Graham, Stanberry, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Aaron M. Greene, Tarkio, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Charles W. Hunter, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Alex J. Karr, Barnard, Seat belt violation, $10

Jerry T. Ledford, Maryville, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50

Brandy N. Lisenbee, Bolckow, Seat belt violation, $10

Jacob A. M. Nastasio, Maitland, Speeding, 20-25 mph over; Drive motor vehicle on highway while owner’s registration is suspended, revoked, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Donald A. Nielson, Barnard, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Joseph Palomares, Grandview, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Connie S. Pruitt, Grant City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Chase M. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Edwin D. R. Reyes, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Amber M. Rossiter, Bellevue, Nebraska, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $250

Linda K. Ryan, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kolten R. Smith, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Dameon B. Sweat, Albany, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, 30 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation

Marteko K. Tealer, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Misty M. Thompson, Ravenwood, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50

Gabriel T. Washington, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

0
0
0
0
0

Tags