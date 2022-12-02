MARYVILLE POLICE
MARYVILLE POLICE
November 5
1:25 a.m. – 100 block W. Cooper – Conner J. Bredemeier, 22, Stella, Nebraska – Driving while intoxicated
November 16
10:55 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Recovered property – Padlock
November 18
12:59 a.m. – 200 block S. Buchanan – Hunter L. Manz, 22, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Defective equipment
2:29 p.m. – 100 block W. Jenkins – Mahesh Pendyala, 24, Maryville – Driving while suspended
November 19
1:29 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
November 22
4:25 p.m. – 200 block S. Newton – Rachel L. Anderson, 32, Maryville – Assault
November 26
11:47 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Makenzie K. Windstorm, 24, Maryville – Larceny; Louis Smith, 23, Maryville – Larceny
3:13 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
November 27
8:25 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
10:05 a.m. – 300 block N. Water – Noah D. Falk, 32, Maryville – Driving while suspended; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
3:55 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
6:13 p.m. – 100 block N. Main – Recovered property – Bicycle
Accidents
November 10
4:08 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Michael A. Poppa, 30, Hopkins; Driver 2: Isaiah P. Weathers, 22, Maryville
November 15
8:34 a.m. – 2200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Saryn E. Demarr, 21, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: John T. Symonds, 73, Maryville
November 22
3:05 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Patricia A. Harris, 56, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Jessie J. Butler, 50, Maryville
