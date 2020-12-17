COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, December 8.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Arnold Insurance.
Collector/Treasurer to Pitney Bowes for postage; to Maryville Chamber for supplies.
• Reviewed the following received by mail or email: Public Service Commission – Evergy Missouri West, Inc.Sit Rep #194 email from Christy Forney, Emergency Manager.Email from Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health re: open board seat.Email from Amber Barnes, USDA Rural Development re: community facility projects
• Randa Doty, Chris Wallace and Joe Lear, University of Missouri Extension, met with the commission to present their FY2021 Budget request.
• Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government, discussed the five-year Hazard Mitigation Plan with the commission. The plan was reviewed and signed. Dearmont will submit it to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA.)
• The first board meeting was held for Joint 911 Oversight Board. Board members present were Benjamin Lipiec and Tye Parsons, from the City of Maryville, Burns, Walker and Stiens, from Nodaway County, and Bill Florea, from the Nodaway County Ambulance District. Also present were Jessica Rickabaugh, Ron Christian and Mike Stolte (Maryville Public Safety), Greg McDanel, Maryville City Manager, Captain Scott Wedlock, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Marilyn Jenkins, Collector/Treasurer, Scott Walk, South District Commissioner elect, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. Rickabaugh gave the group a status update on the consolidation after 69 days of consolidated operations. McDanel presented the city’s budgeted amount of $625,614 in expenses and $226,414 in revenues (county, city and ambulance combined) with $508,000 accounting for personnel services. McDanel stated that the City of Maryville budgets expenditures and revenues conservatively. Per the approved MOU, the city and county will split any revenue shortfall and $200,000 should be used as a conservative amount for each party. In September 2021, actual revenues and expenditures will determine the payment amount.
Wedlock discussed the issues the sheriff’s office is having with Omnigo Software, the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) software product. Rickabaugh and Wedlock have been working with a representative at Omnigo to try to work through the issue. The commission presented the group with the invoice for 2021 that Omnigo had sent to the sherriff’s office. Discussion centered around what each department needs, what the Omnigo software can do, whether the services might overlap and what costs should be considered consolidated dispatch expenditures. Rickabaugh and Wedlock will continue to work through this with Omnigo and report back.
For FY2021, the county will look to budget the $200,000 above and beyond the county 911 dedicated revenues. This amount will be due late September, before the city ends their fiscal year.
McDanel will pull together some information/language on how to set up the board with a chairman, secretary, etc. and report back to the commission next week.
At this time, no future meetings of the oversight board have been set.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer met with the commission to review the CARES Act Funds applications for phase three of the small business grants and additional requests from taxing entities that she has received to date.
• Jenkins discussed installing a camera security system at the front entrance, overlooking the tax collection box. Andy Abbott, MTE, discussed camera location options and reviewed a quote with the commission. Following a discussion, the commission agreed to proceed with the purchase.
• The commission met with Gary Apel of Evergy on Road #353 in Nodaway Township to discuss the new line set locations.
• The commission received a call from Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, informing them of a call he had taken from a local reporter. The Commission also discussed right-of-way questions on county roads.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, December 10.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, County Clerk Melinda Patton and South District Commissioner elect Scott Walk.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Purchase of equipment for commissioner’s office from MTE; Invoice to Highway Trailer Parts. Collector/Treasurer to MTE for equipment; Prosecuting Attorney to MAPA for dues.
• A call was made to Norris Quarries on an invoice that was turned in by Grant Township, for payment, for extra rock on Road #734. Calls were also placed to Grant Township trustee, Jim Farnan and Bill Cronk, rock hauler for clarification.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer met with the commission to review the CARES Act Funds applications for additional requests from taxing entities that she has received to date.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. Director, discussed requests made by Judge Roger Prokes and Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson for both the jury selection process and court proceedings. Due to COVID and social distancing, the commission had agreed to temporarily hold these processes in a larger, unused space at the Administration Center. A request to utilize different chairs and to relocate any court hearings to the basement conference rooms were denied.
• Steve Nepple, Base One Consultant, gave a presentation to the commission, Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor and Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor on Base One Liquid Base Stabilizer.
• Lily White, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce spoke with the commission regarding the 2021 Great Northwest Day at the Missouri State Capitol and presented a request for monetary support.
• An inspection was made of Roads #318 and #353 in Nodaway Township.