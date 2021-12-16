COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, December 7.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Schraeder Law Firm invoice of services; 2022 Holiday Schedule. Public Administrator to EMS for software renewal; Recorder to iCounty Technologies for software maintenance; Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel fuel; Sheriff for investigations.
• A residence of Independence Township called regarding a tube issue on a road by their farm. He was given contact information for the trustee.
• Porter Trash Service called in to discuss pricing. Porter’s will be honoring the same pricing for 2022, so the county will not be bidding out trash service for 2022.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, spoke with the commission about county projects for FY2022.
• Two bids were received for the Scanning and Archiving Request for Proposal (RFP.) DocuLock, LLC and STAT Informatic Systems provided bids. Paul Janicek of DocuLock, LLC was present to answer questions regarding their bid. No decision was made as the commission would like time to review STAT Informatic Systems bid and call with questions. A late submission was received at 11:04 a.m. from Information Management & Securities, LLC. This submission will not be considered.
• Engle, along with the commission inspected Bridge #514 in Polk Township, Road #514 and progress on BRO-B074(62) both in Jackson Township and Road #201 in Independence Township.
• Sergeant Rick Smail stopped in to discuss with the commission a trade in of two ATVs, a jet ski and trailer for a Kawasaki Mule Pro-FX in coordination with the Rickard Trust money they had received. The mule would be utilized with the Search and Rescue team. The titles and certificates of origin were turned over to Smail.
• Josh McKim, Director of the Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) met with the commission to discuss the possibility of pursuing a Feasibility Study of Fair Grounds in Nodaway County. McKim set a time for NCED’s formal FY2022 budget request for Tuesday, December 14 at 9:30. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• The commission drafted and signed a letter of support to be sent to Governor Parson in regard to Judge Corey Herron for the open position of Fourth District Circuit Court Presiding Judge.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Dec. 9.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge to J & A Traffic Products for 911 signs; Sheriff to D. Sigman for uniform reimbursements; to The Student Body for uniforms.
• Andy Macias and Jose Rodriguez with Syder and Associates reviewed a listing of bridges and gave status updates for 2021-22 projects. Also present, Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• The commission spoke with Ivan Schraeder, the county attorney, regarding several questions concerning American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds and their allowable uses. Also present, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer
• The commission took a call from a concerned citizen regarding wind farms.
• Public Administrator Dee O’Riley met with the commission regarding FY2022 Budget request for her office. Also present, Jenkins and Sue Wagner.
• Nick Jameson, representative of Schieldberg Construction, stopped in to talk with the commission regarding the 2022 CART rock process.
• The 911 Oversight Board held their board meeting during the commission’s session time. Oversight Board members present were Walker, Burns, Walk, County Commission; Bill Florea, Director of Operations for Nodaway County Ambulance District; Tye Parsons, Ben Lipiec and Dannen Merrill, Maryville City Council. Also present, Maryville Public Safety’s Ron Christian, Director and Lt. Mike Stolte, Northwest Regional Communications; Jessica Rickabaugh, Dispatch Supervisor, Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager, Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department; Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. The meeting was called to order at 1:30 p.m. and adjourned at 1:55 p.m. The next meeting was scheduled for March 10, but no time was set.
• Assessor Rex Wallace and Appraiser Kevin Hartman spoke with the commission regarding aerial photography in the budget for FY2022 as well as the changes to the salary schedule and Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs.)
• Judge Robert Rice and Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson met with the commission regarding FY2022 Budget requests. An additional clerk to handle the increased municipal court load and funds for the Community Mental Health Board were included as a part of their request. Wilson, along with Sharleen Pritt Bothwell, Chief Juvenile Officer met with the commission, Jenkins and Patton on funds from the Juvenile Justice Preservation fund. Wilson and Pritt-Bothwell are waiting for more information from the state on these funds.