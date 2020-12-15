COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, December 1.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, County Clerk Melinda Patton and South District Commissioner Elect, Scott Walk.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: New Employer Contribution Rates for the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS) for FY2021; Clerk Fee Report (November 2020); invoice for B&G Catering, Inc. and Viebrock Sales and Service. Recorder to Elkins-Swyers, Inc. for supplies.
• Reviewed the following received by mail or email: Email from a citizen regarding masks; Copy of fully executed Soft Match Trade Agreement
• A discussion of Federal Emergency Management Agency processes and reporting procedures was held with Tammy Carter, H.R. Director.
• A call was made to B&G Catering to give numbers and requested menu for employee lunch.
• The commission returned a call to Kara Puche, Today’s Civic Women to organize their set-up and pick-up times for the Toys for Tots program.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer met with the commission to review the CARES Act Fund applications for phase three of the small business grants that she has received to date. Jenkins ran through funds spent/funds available with the commission. Request by local fire departments for additional equipment was discussed with Jenkins and via phone with Clearmont Fire Protection District and Polk FPD and Graham FPD in person. A request came in from Maryville R-II, but did not qualify as a purchase under the guidelines.
• Nathan Honan, Lincoln Township board member called in asking permission to drain water at Roads #318 and #323. The commission granted the request. A citizen of Lincoln Township stopped in to discuss right-of-way issues on Road #25 with trees and brush.
• Sealed bids were presented with two bids for the FY2020 Audit. Bids were received from CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP) and McBride, Lock & Associates. McBride was the low bid. An email was sent to McBride, Lock & Associates accepting their bid.
• Sealed bids were presented with two bids for rebar. Bids were received from Viebrock Sale & Service, LLC and Norfolk Iron and Metal. Norfolk Iron and Metal was the low bid. A call was made to Norfolk Iron and Metal accepting their bid.
• The commission reviewed the renewal rate for the FY2021 Worker’s Compensation program. A call was made to Devin Young, Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. to discuss changes presented in the letter.
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Captain Scott Wedlock discussed 911 items that the county may have to pick up in the future. Wedlock discussed the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system the county uses and the merging of the data. An email request was sent requesting a 911 board meeting.
• The commission discussed a maintenance position within the county. A call was made to H.R. Director, Tammy Carter, to discuss the position.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, December 3.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Temporary Liquor License – Backyard Vine & Wine, LLC for Saturday, December 5th; Invoice to McBride, Lock and Associates, LLC; Invoice to Nodaway County Economic Development; Invoice to Heartland Drone Company; Invoices to MOPERM insurance for FY2021. Road and Bridge to Brian Engle for uniform reimbursement; County Clerk to Elkins-Swyers for supplies; Sheriff to Sirchie for equipment and supplies; to Best Buy for equipment.
• Reviewed the following received by mail or email: Email from Missouri State Auditor’s office acknowledging receipt of 2020 Amended Budget;Letter from City of Maryville regarding Category 1-Extreme Risk/Seventh Emergency Order;MOPERM policies and invoices for FY2021
• A call was made to Garry Apple with Evergy to set up a site visit for the restaking of power lines at Road #353.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects and set up a time for Steve Napple, Team Lab, for December 10 at 1:00.
• A call was made to the Missouri Department of Public Safety to discuss elevator inspections. The inspections and open violations certificate for the courthouse was signed/returned. A call was also made to Darren Farnan with United Fiber to discuss an Administration Center elevator phone issue. A service ticket was opened to repair.
• Andy Macias with Snyder and Associates brought in the advertisements for signature and gave status updates on Bridge #0514001, #0086002, #0956002, #0614022, #098807 and #0727005. A bid advertisement will be put out with a closing date for sealed bids being January 5, 2021 at 11:00.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer met with the commission to review the CARES Act Funds applications for phase three of the small business grants and additional requests from taxing entities that she has received to date. Jenkins ran through funds spent/funds available with the commission.
• Public Administrator elect, Dee O’Riley, visited with the commission about expected legal services, furniture, equipment and software expenses for FY2021. Furniture, equipment and software were approved. Patton touched base with MTE to move forward on the purchase of furniture and equipment. O’Riley will contact SEM Applications, Inc. to start the process of purchasing the software and acquiring training.
• The commission inspected road conditions on Road #25 in Lincoln Township.