COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Dec. 6.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Recorder Fee Report (November 2022); Invoice from City of Maryville for FY22 Joint 911 and to Elevator Safety Services, Inc. Coroner to Steve Whittington for Deputy Coroner Salary; Sheriff to Onkate (via Amazon) for equipment; Road and Bridge to Gray Oil Company for diesel fuel and gas; Assessor to United States Post Office for postage.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Schraeder Law Firm (November invoice of services); Employment letters from the Sheriff’s Department; Evergy Business Demand Response (BDR) report.
• A contract agreement for grant writing services by the Northwest Regional Council of Governments was reviewed and signed.
• The commission reviewed the Division of Fire Safety elevator inspection reports.
• Andy Abbott, MTE, stopped in to discuss options for expanded cyber coverage for the commission
• Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum, along with Sheriff Randy Strong met with the commission regarding the closing of the NW Children’s Advocacy Center. Also present: Chris Wallace. Later in the morning, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader asked questions of Sheriff Strong.
• Chris Wallace, board member of Nodaway County Extension Center and Randa Doty, Nodaway County Extension Center Community Development Specialist, met with the commission to present information on the Extensions services and present the FY2023 budget request. Doty also discussed the Broadband Coverage address challenge project that is happening right now. She asked the commissioners to refer people that do not have broadband coverage to participate or contact her office for assistance. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• Sheriff Strong and Major Scott Wedlock met with Sarah Prickett, Intern of the Regional Planner from NWMO Regional Council of Governments in the commissioner’s office to discuss the Department of Public Safety’s Jail Improvement Grant. Prickett asked for information on what the jail’s needs are and what quotes are already in process. Representatives of Johnson Controls Fire Systems were present as they are working on a quote on a total replacement of fire protection system. Following the interview by Prickett, a tour of the jail was given to the representatives of Johnson Controls and Prickett. Also present: Jenkins, Collector/Treasurer and Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.
• An invite to the Northwest Regional Commission meeting was received and responded to. The meeting will be held in Gallatin, Missouri on December 15 from 8:30 to 1:00.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #656 in Jackson Township, Road #614 in Polk Township and Bridge #657008 in Jefferson Township.
• A letter was drafted and signed to a landowner in Lincoln Township requesting tree and brush removal on Road #2.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Dec. 8
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice from Devnet for software; Clerks Fee Report (November 2022). Road and Bridge to Maryville Chamber of Commerce for safety incentives; to B. Engle for uniform reimbursement.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Updated FY2023 Lagers rate; State Emergency Management Agency letter re: EFT payment for FEMA-4451-DR-MO; Invite to retirement party for Bob Caldwell, Andrew County; Opioid Contingent Fee Application documents; Sheriff’s Inmate report (November 2022)
• Prosecuting Attorney Elect, Tina Deiter, came by to discuss FY2023 budget requests. The contract for services for FY2023 with Schraeder Law Firm was reviewed and signed. The Client Coverage Acknowledgement and Compensation Disclosure Statement from Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc. was signed and returned to Gallagher. Merlin Atkins, representing the Maryville Ministry Center, came in to ask that the Ministry Center be considered in the FY2023 budget. The request was for $5,000. The commission asked for a request in writing.
• Russ Placek with Oden Enterprises, stopped in to visit with the commission about 2023-24 bridge projects.
• The commission reviewed current payroll expenses and discussed the Cost-of-Living Increase (COLA) for 2023.
• A call was taken from Susan Burns, Calloway County, regarding the solar farms and taxation of these projects.