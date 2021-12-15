LAND TRANSFERS
November 30, 2021
Cris G. and Tara M. Wilmes to Jeremy Wilson – Lot 1 Blk 3 Southern Extension to Maryville
December 1, 2021
Makynlee and Tyler Turner, Makynlee Buckles to Tonya F. Hardy – Lot 3 College Drive Subdivision of the City of Maryville
Lisa Joan and Gregory Charles Welch to Matthew and Tammie Thummel – Two Tracts in Sec. 16-65-33
Michael Karl Coleman Revocable Living Trust to Heartland Heritage, LLC – N1/2 SE1/4 and NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 20-66-35
Taylor L., Leslie L., and Eva Combs to Patricia L. Kinman – E1/2 Lots 5, 6 Blk 8 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Justin and Robyn Eiken to Ryan Meyer – Lot 6 and S1/2 Lot 7 Blk 8 Southern Extension to Maryville
Roland Dario and Sheilah Marie Martinez to Jeff and Tracy Williams – E1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 4 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Back-Bar Farm Co of Nebraska, Elizabeth B. and William V. Lombardi, W. Hunter Wolbach to Ted A. and Marsha G. Wilmes – NE1/4 and E1/2 of NW1/4 Sec 25-65-36
Mervin and Viola Yoder to Mervin and Viola Yoder Trust – Tract in Sec 19-64-36
December 2, 2021
Carolyn Ehredt Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Tanner and Katie Walter – Lot 1 Blk 6 TL Robinson’s Addition to Maryville
Dewitt Finney Revocable Living Trust, Greg Finney and Pamela Marriott, Successor Trustees to Michael J. and Mary L. Walker – E1/2 Lot 2 NW1/4 Sec 6-64-36
Melba and Dean Bentley to Cody Hoepker – Four Tracts in Sec 10-66-35
December 3, 2021
Christine K. Standiford to Mathew Ray Fanning – Com NW Cor S1/2 SE Sec 29-64-33…See Record
RW Real Estate LLC, Kurt Wiedeman to Eighty Seven Capital, LLC – See Record
Jarad B. and Paige L. Romine to Terry W. Stephanie Webb – Lot 16 Wandering Hills Estate Plat No 2, an Addition to Maryville
December 6, 2021
Demian D. and Tawni D. Ellis to Tanner and Katie Walter – S 58 Ft. Lots 3, 4 ½ Blk 6 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Melva D. Bunn Revocable Trust, Richard L. and Randolph D. Bunn, Trustees to Randolph D. Bunn – Part Sec 33 and 34-67-34
Pleasant Ridge Inc., Lawrence P. Barmann, Joe Barmann to Sarah J. Ackley – Lot 36 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat No 2, an Addition to Maryville
December 7, 2021
JCBL Development LLC, James W. Loch, Member/Manager to Darla Runyon _ Lot 8 Ridgeline Estates Phase II, a Subdivision of the City of Maryville
Robert J. and Joanne Z. Schmitz to Vicki Riley – Two Tracts in Sec 33-65-33