LAND TRANSFERS
December 2, 2020
Jerry L. and Gloria J. Sloan Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to George Porter – Com at Cen Sec 28-65-37..See Record
Jerry L. and Gloria J. Sloan Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Mervin E. Byler Revocable Living Trust – Beg SE Cor Sec 33-65-237…See Record
Jeffrey B. and Christina A. James to Juliann Farrens and Eric A. Netolicky – Part Blk 34 F. Hastings Addition to Maryville
Frankie D. and Brylie A. Chesnut to Christopher B. Gilman – Lot 2 Blk 1 Edward’s Stephenson’s Addition Maryville
John M. and Belinda J Chesnut Revocable Living Trust to Christopher B. Gilman – Lot 2 Blk 1 Edward’s Stephenson’s Add. Maryville
December 3, 2020
Ridge D. Yount to Miranda L. Spurgin – Lot 4 Blk 4 Beverly Hills Add to Maryville
Rodney W. and Lori A. McKinney to Angela and Tim A. Wolters – Sec 23-65-36
Michael W. and Kathy Theas to Kurt A. Shepard – Lot 2 Blk 3 Bohart’s Second Addition to Graham
Steven M. and Amy L. Chor to Julie E. and George Stephen Lambert – See Record
Gardner Buchanan Properties LLC to Ryan and Tracey Losh – Tract in Sec 18-64-35
December 4, 2020
Kyle Gerard Schmitz Irrevocable Trust to Kyle G. Schmitz Revocable Trust – See Record
Mervin D. and Marilyn M. Bettis to Shirley A. Bilbo – Lot 12 Blk 1 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville