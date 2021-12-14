MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
November 30
Holt County
3:59 p.m. – Lacy R. Miller, 35, Hopkins – Possession of controlled substance (?) methamphetamine, felony; Possession of marijuana (?) 10 grams or less; Unlawful possession of paraphernalia; Driving while revoked, suspended; Failure to display plates; No seatbelt
December 2
Nodaway County
11:29 p.m. – Mark J. Tucker, 35, Leavenworth, Kansas – Platte County misdemeanor warrants x2; Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant; Driving while revoked, suspended; Speeding
December 3
11:13 a.m. – Daniel R. Bix, 33, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Habitual offender, felony; Operated motor vehicle without valid license, felony; Resisting arrest by fleeing, felony; Failed to yield to emergency vehicle; Careless and imprudent driving involving an accident; Failed to drive on right half of roadway; Failure to obey traffic control device
11:24 p.m. – Andrew Huerta, 71, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor
December 5
2:13 a.m. – Stephen K. Farnan, 33, Barnard – Driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor; No insurance; Failure to signal