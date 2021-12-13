COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, November 30
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: US Bank Authorization of Automatic Payment for Commercial Loans; Invoice for Snyder & Associates; invoice to Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson. Sheriff to Fastenal for office supplies; Assessor to United States Postal Service for postage; Road and Bridge to Allen Ready Mix for concrete on Bridge #514; to The Railroad Yard for tank car (Sole Provider.)
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Eggleston report; USDA flyer on Broadband; Legal Communication from Husch Blackwell; Vehicle Sales Tax / Motor Fuel Tax Report
• Patton submitted the November expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Ken Garner stopped in to talk with the commission regarding his purchase of the Maryville Forum.
• A call was made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor regarding a call received regarding Road #379.
• The road and bridge crew is wrapping up Bridge #514 and will be moving on to tube projects.
• A call was made to MEI Elevator Services regarding the Administration Center elevator inspection. Thomas Shifflett of TLC Lawn Care, Inc. stopped in to discuss fall cleanup of the lawns. Commission approved the cleanup. Shifflett also stated he would honor the current lawn care pricing for FY2022. The commission will not bid out the lawn care for FY2022. A call was made to Geist Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. to approve work on two heat pumps. A call was made to NW Audio Visual to remove and store audio/visual equipment.
• Patton presented budget amendment information for FY2021 to the commission. Changes to General Revenue for the carry-over of CARES Act Funds, and the addition of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Treatment Court, Civil Fee, Juvenile Justice Preservation and Crimes Against Children/Sexual Abuse (CAC) funds. The commission accepted the amended budget as presented.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, discussed the Crimes Against Children/Sexual Abuse (CAC) grant. The original budget submitted was based off of existing costs, however insurance will be higher. Jenkins asked how to cover the additional insurance cost to the director. The commission agreed that the county would cover the cost for the remainder of the year of the grant. Jenkins will work with Jackie Cochenour, Director of CAC to request a change to the original budget for unemployment line item to move that expense to LAGERS.
Budget requests via mail from NW Missouri Regional Council of Governments and the Missouri State Public Defender’s office.
• Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) Director and Amy Gessert, Maryville Chamber of Commerce Director discussed the needs of the large businesses (100 or more employees) in Nodaway County if Biden’s Executive Order is passed and how the county can feasibly assist. No official request was made, but McKim and Gessert asked the commission to keep these businesses in mind.
• Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting Company, met with the commission to discuss some changes to be made to the remodel project for the basement conference room. The other two projects originally bid have been put on hold for now. A call was made to Jackie Cochenour, CAC Director, to discuss the changes that will be made. The project for the basement remodel was awarded to Smith Contracting.
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock met with the commission to review requests submitted for FY2022 for the sheriff, jail, police officer training, concealed weapon, civil fee, deputy supplemental salary, inmate security and commissary commissions funds.
The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton, discussed the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for FY2022.
A call was made to Porter Trash Service to check on pricing for FY2022. Porter’s will get back with the commission.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, December 2.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Recorder Fee Report (November 2021); Clerk Fee Report (November 2021.) Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies; to Omnigo for software; Public Administrator to Taryn Henry, P.C. for attorney fees; County Clerk to Edward J. Rice Co., Inc. for canvassing process; Road and Bridge to Caleb Oliver for uniform reimbursement; to Strueby Diesel for equipment repair.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: CCAM training registration for February of 2022
• Ann Martin called in to organize times for the use of the basement conference room for the Toys for Tot distribution.
• Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor, dropped off request forms for Reconstruction Roads in Polk Township.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director spoke with the commission regarding AED training and certifications.
• Dannen Merrill and Lucas Klotz, representing Missouri Boys State, made a formal request for funds from the county’s FY 2022 budget. Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, along with Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer/collector, reviewed the Road and Bridge budget requests for FY 2022. The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton, reviewed the 911 information as presented by the City of Maryville.
• The commission called Bill Driskell to discuss the cost to install a counter in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Driskell was asked to get the project scheduled as his schedule allows.
• Keli Morris, Facilitator of NWMO Enterprise Facilitation, along with board members Jim Jacoby and Dave Shadinger, met with the commission to review numbers and request consideration for FY2022 budget. Coroner, Dr. Vincent Shelby, met to discuss his budget and made a request to increase the mileage reimbursement rate.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called in to discuss the status of BRO-B074(62) Bridge in Jackson Township. The commission also discussed budget items for bridge projects next year. Macias stated that Snyder & Associates would honor same pricing on bridge packages.
• Allan Thompson, City of Hopkins Alderman, called in with questions on city issues.